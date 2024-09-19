How this thrifty mum halved her grocery bill

Cassidy Parer, 27, from Ipswich, Qld couldn’t believe that half her shopping bag cost $70

Since then, she’s found simple and thrifty ways to save money at the checkout

Now the mum-of-two had halved her grocery bill

Here Cassidy shares her story in her own words.

Do you like this?’ my mum Pauline, 52, asked as she held up a vintage dress.

It was August this year, and Mum and I were seeing what bargains we could find at our local op shop.

When I was growing up, Mum, who raised me and my brother Finley on her own, was always looking for ways to stretch her pay cheque as far as possible.

‘Why spend more if you can get it for less?’ she’d say, comparing prices at the shops.

Now, as a 27-year-old single mum to two kids of my own, Nico, then five, and Kenji, three, I knew the importance of making every cent count.

I hadn’t always been a saver though.

Landing my first job at 18, all my cash was spent frivolously on takeaways, clothes and holidays with friends.

With no real financial responsibilities, I was living it up.

Me (Credit: Supplied.)

Becoming a mum myself was a huge eye-opener.

Thinking back to how my mum would only ever buy grocery items when they were on sale, I began doing the same thing.

Keeping my eyes peeled for yellow tickets on food items, cleaning products and household essentials, I managed to reduce my weekly spend to around $200 from $300.

But when prices started to hike up in 2022, I quickly realised I had to do more.

Ducking into my local supermarket one day, I bought milk, bread, a punnet of strawberries, a bunch of bananas, yoghurt pouches, muesli bars, and a small packet of chips for the kids.

When I saw that the total was $70 at the checkout, I was speechless.

My shopping bag is only half full! I thought, fuming.

So I began spending my Sunday evenings drawing up a weekly menu plan, to help us save money and reduce waste. That way I wouldn’t be tempted to buy things we didn’t need.

While Kenji’s daycare provided breakfast and lunch for him three days a week, I prepared all our other meals at home.

So, on Mondays, while Nico was at school and Kenji was at daycare, I’d find the cheapest store.

Me with a trolley (Credit: Supplied.)

Carefully stocking up on ingredients to make yummy dinners – such as Hawaiian pizzas, spag bol, and butter chicken – as well as other grocery items, I was stoked when my total spend came to just $100 – half what I had been paying.

Better yet, my kids devoured the meals, without knowing I’d switched up our household favourites.

‘This is yummy!’ my boys would say, polishing off their dinner.

Spurred on to keep saving, each week I’d note what we had left over, and use that first before writing a new meal plan.

Vegies would be chucked into an omelette or a pot of pasta sauce. And if I was in doubt how to use something, a quick search online would always strike inspiration.

What meals can I make in under 10 minutes with broccoli? I’d type into Google, keen for some easy recipes.

Last summer, I began uploading my shopping tips and recipes to TikTok, @cassidyyparer. My followers loved my videos.

I planned my meals like you did and it really helped me save some money! someone wrote to me.

Thanks for the meal ideas. They’re so simple! another person said.

In just two months, my followers grew from 3000 to almost 13,000!

My haul of Aldi items (Credit: Supplied.)

Then in April this year, I was over the moon when Aldi, in collaboration with Australian Pork, offered to pay me to promote their products.

After I cooked up a stir fry using pork mince, it was a huge hit with my kids and followers alike.

I’ve also had work with ShopBack, HelloFresh, Youfoodz, Soulara and Ninja Kitchen, as well as creating online content for a local shopping centre.

I can’t believe I’m getting paid to shop! I thought, chuffed.

I’d gone from being a spendaholic to a savvy saver. The steady income has allowed me to step away from my full-time job in admin and spend more time with my kids.

But my penny pinching doesn’t just stop at grocery shopping.

If the boys or I are ever in need of some new clothes, I make sure to check out op shops first.

I’ve found brand new kids’ leather shoes for just $12, instead of the retail price tag of $145.

I also regularly find good kids’ clothing for $2.

And instead of buying Christmas presents in December, I buy all my gifts second-hand throughout the year, to stagger the cost.

By slashing my grocery bill in half from $200 to $100 a week, I’m saving around $5200 a year.

I can now put that money towards making memories with my family instead. Earlier this year I took Nico, now six, and Kenji, four, on a trip to the Gold Coast. They loved the rides at SeaWorld.

‘Wish you were here, Nanny!’ the boys said over Facetime with Mum.

As a single mother, it can be tricky juggling everything. But I believe my saving hacks of menu planning and grocery shopping have made lifeA so much easier.

If I can find financial freedom in the fridge, then so can you!