Psychic tells: I was haunted by my hubby’s ex

When Ali Mather, 59, met her partner John she was shocked to find they weren’t alone .

. John’s ex-girlfriend paid them a ghostly visit and gave them her blessing

Now Ali is a psychic, clairvoyant and medium.

Here Ali shares her amazing story in her own words

What’s wrong?’ I cried, as my rescue dog, Ghost, barked at 4am. Still half asleep, I stumbled to the front door and found the ghost of an older man.



‘Can I help?’ I asked.



‘I’m meeting my daughter here at 4 o’clock,’ he replied.



‘She’s coming at 4pm… not 4am,’ I sighed. ‘You’re 12 hours early, love.’



‘Sorry – I’ll come back later,’ he said, and left.



Sure enough, he turned up again that afternoon. His daughter, who’d booked a reading with me, was thrilled to connect with him as he’d passed away a year earlier.



As a psychic medium, I’m used to spirits popping in, but usually with clients – not before breakfast!



One night, a woman turned up trailed by the spirit of an elderly lady.



‘That sounds like my nanna,’ she said, as I described the woman. ‘But she’s still alive!’



‘Are you sure?’ I asked.

Advertisement

READ MORE:I’M SINGLE BECAUSE OF A GHOST

READ MORE:I’M A REAL LIFE GHOSTBUSTER!

Ali Mather is a psychic, clairvoyant and medium (Supplied)



The woman rang her dad, who confirmed he’d left Nanna’s home just an hour and a half before. He rang Nanna, who didn’t answer so he drove over.



‘He found her dead on the sofa,’ my client told me tearfully the next day. ‘She must have died just after Dad left her!’



Incredibly Nanna showed up to the reading only 15 minutes after passing over. And, clearly, even she hadn’t realised she’d gone!



I’ve seen spirits ever since I was little.



My ‘imaginary friend’ Dudu was the first – a little man with a beard, top hat, walking stick and glasses.



Years later I realised he was my spirit guide. Eventually, I became a full-time psychic.

Advertisement

‘There’s the spirit of a woman standing in the doorway,’ I told John.



When I was 47, I met John online, and sparks flew. A week later, we checked into a hotel.



Snuggled in bed watching a movie, I looked up. ‘There’s the spirit of a woman standing in the doorway,’ I told John.



‘What’s she doing?’ he asked.



‘Just watching us,’ I said.



In her early 30s, she wore a white lacy top, and I assumed she was a hotel ghost.



Soon after, John showed me a photo of his fiancée, Zoe, who’d died of a heart attack 18 months before we met.



‘That’s her!’ I gasped. ‘The woman from the hotel!’



‘Do you think she’s upset I’ve moved on?’ John asked.



‘I don’t think so,’ I replied.

READ MORE: I MET MY HUBBY IN A GRAVEYARD

Ali met her partner John and found there was a surprise visitation from his ex partner (Credit: Supplied)



Later, Zoe appeared again while I was doing reiki on John after a back injury.



‘Are you going to talk to me this time?’ I asked her. ‘John’s worried you’re mad.’



‘No. He seems happy. I’m glad,’ she smiled.



Then she lifted her hair and pointed to the side of her face before disappearing.



I asked John what it meant. He turned pale.

Advertisement

I felt she was giving us her blessing.



‘She had vitiligo,’ he whispered, showing me photos. ‘She hid the white marks on her face under her hair.’



It was all the proof I needed. It was her, without a doubt.



John and I married in a pagan handfasting in 2015. I saw Zoe in our bedroom.



She smiled at me, and I smiled back. That was her final visit. I felt she was giving us her blessing.



As for me, I still chat to spirits – just hopefully not before sunrise!



alimather.co.uk

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.