Planning a Great Ocean Road trip? Don’t skip Warrnambool

Nestled right at the end of the Great Ocean Road, on the south-western coast of Victoria and overlooking the Southern Ocean, the small city of Warrnambool is a hidden gem many bypass on their way to Port Fairy.



But those who do stop and look around soon discover its safe, sheltered beaches, beaut eats, stunning parks and gardens, and Logan’s Beach, where southern right whales come within view of the shoreline to give birth each year.

Warrnambool was a great place to grow up! Image Credit: Supplied



It’s a family holiday hotspot and, for me, it’s where I grew up and a place that is still close to my heart.



If you’re keen to soak up some sun, spot some whales or relax and unwind, my home town is a good place to be.

A whale of a time

When you think of winter holiday destinations, you don’t automatically think of the beach.



Well, Warrnambool is one exception, as every winter locals and tourists flood to the Logan’s Beach viewing deck to catch a glimpse of majestic southern right whales.

The whales’ long migration up from the colder Antarctic waters brings them right through Warrnambool’s beaches between June and September.



So buy a coffee from the coffee van nearby and grab your binoculars to see if you can spy a whale in the water.



It’s a breathtaking sight like no other.

Penguins and pups!



This quiet little city hit the silver screen in the 2015 movie Oddball, based on the true story of how Maremma livestock guardian dogs saved the penguin population on Middle Island.



Local chicken farmer, Swampy Marsh, suggested Maremmas could be used to protect the penguins.



Swampy had successfully used the dogs to protect his free-range chickens.

There are over 200 Little Penguins to spot!



The project has been a huge success, with no evidence of fox attacks since the beginning, and a steady increase in penguin colony size.



And the 2024 annual counts show a stable, healthy population of over 200 penguins!



The local council runs Meet the Maremmas educational tours where you can learn all about Little Penguins.



You’ll even get a chance to pose for a photo in front of Middle Island with one of these special dogs.

History and heritage

The Maritime Village is popular with visitors. Image Credit: Adobe Stock

For a walk down memory lane, head to Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and Village.



Created as a replica of a 19th century port and town, and holder of Victoria’s largest maritime shipwreck collection, wandering the cobblestone streets is like a trip back in time!



Once the sun sets, the fun doesn’t stop.



Visitors can experience the multimillion-dollar Sound and Light Show. Projected onto a nine-metre water wall the show tells the dramatic stories of Australia’s rich maritime history.

It’s like a trip back in time!

It runs rain, hail or shine, but maybe avoid the front seats if you’re not keen on a soaking!

Cobblestone streets showcase the villages history. Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Best bites

Known by locals for the best burgers in town, you can smell these babies wafting down the street.



Nearly impossible to resist, local institution Kermond’s opened almost 70 years ago and has become a firm favourite, thanks in part to its patty recipe remaining the same since 1949.

The patty recipe has remained the same since 1949.

What started as a caravan on the foreshore is now the city’s favourite hamburger joint, with a recent survey of 800 people revealing that 80 per cent named Kermond’s as their first choice for a delicious burger.



Generations of locals have worked at Kermond’s, and it remains family run.

To unwind

If you’re looking to unwind, try out the city’s hot spot – literally.



The hot springs are located right on the town’s foreshore, the baths are filled with mineral-rich water drawn from an ancient source deep underground.

The hot springs are located near the ocean. Image Credit: Deep Blue Hotel Hot Springs

The springs run between 37°C to 42°C, and are known to promote physical and emotional rest, relaxation and healing.



Guests from all over the world, as well as the locals, relish the indoor public bathhouse, minimum age for bathing is five-years, and the outside Hot Springs Sanctuary, where guests can retreat for up to four hours.



Time to dive in!

I love to visit the hot springs when I visit home, it’s the perfect way to relax. Image Credit: Supplied

Where to stay

Fancy waking up to the sound of the ocean? The Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs is your place to relax and rejuvenate.



Guests are spoiled for choice with over 80 rooms, ocean view suites, and four penthouse apartments with magnificent ocean vistas.



Replenish at the Deep Blue Dining and Bar with a full buffet and in the evening, dine on fresh, locally-sourced produce and sumptuous seafood.

The rooms overlook the beach. Image Credit: Deep Blue Hotel Hot Springs

Surf and sand

If pitching a tent is more your style Shipwreck Bay has a seasonal caravan park, which operates during peak tourist times.



Located across from the local mini golf, summer night markets, Lake Pertobe adventure playground (an eight-hectare paradise for kids) and the summer carnival, there’s something for all ages to enjoy!

The campground fills with locals each summer in a unique tradition! Image Credit: Surfside Holiday Park

I love walking by the beach. Image Credit: Supplied

But you better get in and book quickly – in a Warrnamboolian tradition the locals flood the caravan park each summer for weeks of surf, sand and fun!



I highly recommend a visit to my home town.



Warrnambool has so much to offer visitors and its beautiful coastal surroundings are stunnin



It’s a place I still love to return to.

