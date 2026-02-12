Nudist nan: ‘I grab my groceries in the buff’

Shazz Weaver, 62, from Seacombe Gardens, SA, has always preferred being in the nuddy

Joining the Australian Naturist Federation, she became the president in November 2024

Now a loved-up nudist nan, she’s on a mission to help everyone love the skin they’re in

Here she shares her story in her own words.

Picking tomatoes, cucumbers and lettuce from the garden, I felt the afternoon breeze blow gently across my back.

What a gorgeous day, I grinned.

I was collecting vegies for my supper that evening – a juicy steak with a gorgeous garden salad.

‘I was in my birthday suit!’

But I wasn’t wearing my tracksuit or overalls…

I was in my birthday suit!

Aside from my gardening shoes and sun-cream, all my bits were exposed.

I’m grabbing my groceries in the nude, I chuckled.

I’ve always been the kind to bare my bottom. As a kid, I’d proudly run around the house in the nuddy.

But stacking on the kilos as a teen, I became self-conscious.

Still, that didn’t stop me from doing what made me feel most relaxed and comfortable.

As soon as I got home from school, I’d peel off my uniform and relish alone time in the buff in my bedroom.

Time passed by, and when I was 25 in October 1988, I gave birth to my boy, Michael. My then partner and I went on to have two more sons, Leigh in September 1991, and Nathan in April 1994.

Shazz Weaver (Credit: Supplied.)

Just as my parents had raised me, I let the kids roam around in the nude.

When Nathan was one, I became a single mum. And as the kids grew up, they knew to check when having friends around.

‘Mum, we have mates over. Are you decent!?’ they’d call out at my closed bedroom door.

‘Nope, so you better not come in!’ I’d laugh.

I’d cook and clean, all while completely naked!’

I was always respectful of my children and would never dream of embarrassing them.

But when the boys were out, I’d prune the garden, cook my meals and clean the house – all while completely naked!

When the kids were 22, 19, and 16, I adopted a lovely girl from their school named Iyesha, then 16. She and the boys often joked about my lifestyle, but were all supportive.

By my late 40s, the kids had moved out of home to set off on their adventures, so I decided to go on one of my own.

I officially labelled myself as a ‘nudist’ – or ‘naturist’ – seeing as I was most content when I was bare-bottomed. I even attended an open day at a nudist club called Tindo based on 11 hectares in Cockatoo Valley, SA, about 20 minutes from home.

‘You can take your clothes off if you’re willing to,’ a staff member smiled.

Even though it was my first time being naked in front of a club of strangers – although I’d been bare on nudist beaches – I stripped my gear off right away.

This is true freedom, I grinned.

Playing pool at Tindo club (Credit: Supplied.)

‘No-one gawked at my plus-size frame.’

Around me, people were riding bikes, playing tennis and diving into the pool – in the buff.

At the club, every night was different. From the cabaret performances to happy hour – all naked – I was on cloud nine.

No-one gawked at my plus-size frame or made rude comments about saggy bits or stretch marks. I felt so at home and more comfy in my skin than ever.

Approved visitors could camp or stay in guest houses on site. And there was even an option to lease permanent caravan sites – which after joining up as a member and passing probation, I decided to do!

Buying an old caravan, it became my home away from home.

‘We’re thrilled for you, Mum,’ the kids said when I told them.

After a long week working in the city as a trainer in aged care and disability, it was such bliss to come back to my caravan to spend the weekend.

Time moved on and in 2021 I was invited to join the Australian Naturist Federation.

Climbing the ladder from a member to SA representative, to assistant secretary, then vice president, I even earned the title of president in November 2024.

‘Go Mum!’ my kids cheered.

Earlier that year, in January, I’d met a lovely bloke online named Barra, then 57. His name was Geoff Mundi, but his kids nicknamed him ‘Barra’, so he’d decided to go by ‘Barra Mundi’.

Shazz and Barra on a houseboat holiday in 2025 (Credit: Supplied.)

He even had his name legally changed years ago, as a Father’s Day gift from the kids.

Am I about to date a barramundi!? I chortled to myself.

Both open about our nudist lifestyle and love for the outdoors, we clicked and were inseparable from our first date.

Together we’ve travelled to iconic naturist places in South Australia like Pelican Point Nudist Resort and Mallee View Bush Camping in Maitland.

‘We did everything starkers, from barbecuing to bushwalking.

Hoisting our tent above the ute, we did everything starkers, from barbecuing to bushwalking.

And camping in the Bendleby Ranges was truly breathtaking. Roasting marshmallows by the fire and feeling the gorgeous heat against my bare skin was pure heaven.

‘I think I’m falling for you, my barramundi,’ I confessed that summer while holidaying at a nudist resort.

‘Right back at you,’ he replied, kissing me.

I’ve since upgraded my caravan to a big yellow school bus, which I live in at weekends, and the plan is to one day retire and live there full-time.

I’m now a grandma to Iyesha’s girl Alyssa, 11, and Leigh’s boy Wyatt, seven months.

Sweet Alyssa even learned how to swim at the Tindo pool and helped me paint my bus.

My goal as a naturist – and as a nudist nan – is to help people love the skin they’re in, no matter their shape or size.

Accepting ourselves is the first step towards a blissful life.

