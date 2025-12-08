We run our farm in the nude!

Jody Airs, 47, from Miles, Qld, has always been comfortable in the nude, so when she met her husband, fellow nudist Michael, they were a perfect match.

Swapping the city for life on the farm, together Jody and Michael started rescuing and rehabilitating Aussie wildlife in need of a second chance.

Now they run a hobby farm, animal rescue and camping site – all in the nude!

Here Jody tells her story in her own words.

Gum leaves crunching under my feet, I made my way to the kangaroo pen in our yard.

‘Breakfast time!’ I called to the eastern grey joeys, as they bounded over for their bottles.

My hubby Michael, 53, was already checking on our menagerie.

Since 2023 we’ve been running our 346-acre property in Miles, Qld, as a hobby farm, animal rescue and camping site.

‘Are you a nudist?’

Like all wildlife carers, we spend our days tending to the animals, maintaining fences, mowing lawns, and squeezing in household chores, but with one key difference – we do it all in the nude!

I’ve always felt more free, self-assured and connected with nature being naked.

As a kid, I hated wearing clothes.

Mum was always wrestling me into an outfit, but the minute I could, I’d pull it off again.

It wasn’t until I was an adult living in my own place, that I became a ‘home nudist’.

The minute I walked in the door from work I’d strip off before getting started on dinner or washing – much to the dismay of my four kids.

So it felt like fate when I met Michael, then 46, on a dating site seven years ago, after separating from the kid’s dad.

Jody and dog Dexter (Credit: Supplied)

Calling him before our third date, I decided to was time to talk about naturism.

‘Are you a nudist?’ I asked him, full of nerves. ‘Well yeah, I am,’ he replied.

I’d been immediately drawn to his cheeky banter and beautiful blue eyes, and now I knew we had shared values! It was incredible.

On our third date, we went to a nudist friendly camp just outside Brisbane.

Feeling the fresh air on my skin as we peered up at the stars, it felt surreal to find someone who really understood me and my lifestyle.

‘I feel like I’ve won the lottery with you,’ Michael confessed, pulling me in for a smooch.

From then on we were inseparable, with Michael moving into my Brisbane townhouse months later.

Both nature and animal lovers, we loved going for bushwalks.

And when Michael proposed in August 2019, after 12 months of dating, I was elated. ‘Yes!’ I cried.

Tying the knot at the local courthouse in July 2020, we purchased a run-down block where we could one day retire.

With so much untapped land to ourselves, it was the perfect place to get our kit off without being judged by others.

For two years we spent our weekends building a tiny home out of shipping containers, complete with a kitchen, bedroom and shower.

Hambalina the piglet (Credit: Supplied)

It was our private oasis to enjoy the serenity, sans clothes!

When Michael suffered a work injury in January 2023, we left the city behind and moved to the property full-time.

The following month we opened up our property to campers, advertising it as a clothing optional site.

Visitors came from far and wide, pleased they’d found a place where they could reconnect with nature without the fear of being judged.

To help keep mowing to a minimum, Michael contacted a local farmer about buying some goats and sheep.

‘I’ll call her Hambalina.’

Around the same time, I got a 10-day old rescue piglet.

After we drove over to pick up the animals, I fell instantly in love with the squirming piglet.

‘I’ll call her Hambalina,’ I gushed, holding the sweet girl in my arms.

Back home, Hambalina needed feeding special formula every hour, so I slept with her on a mattress in the kitchen.

When she’d grown and her feeds weren’t as frequent, she moved into our bed, nuzzling under the covers between Michael and me every night.

Before long she weighed 90 kilos, so we kicked her out of bed!

Michael with chook Lucy (Credit: Supplied)

By six months, she weighed a whopping 300kg, so we built a shelter for her outside.

As word spread about our love of animals, we had more dropped on our doorstep, including ducks, chickens, turkeys, goats, sheep, guinea-fowl, and a goose, all in need of care.

The following year, we rescued disabled pig Scooter, who struggled with his back legs after his pelvis had been broken as a piglet.

He and Hambalina fell in love and the two are inseparable.

I also befriended a local wildlife carer, who taught me how to look after injured kangaroos.

‘Often drivers hit the roos and don’t check their pouch for joeys,’ she told me sadly.

Overwhelmed by all the roos in need, I offered to help.

Poppy was our first last year. It was amazing to see her grow from a tiny joey to bounding around the house and backyard.

‘You’re such a special girl,’ I’d tell her.

When sweet Poppy was ready to be released, around 18 months old, we left the gate to the outside pen open so she can roam as she pleases.

Now we take in four roos at a time. Most mornings start around six.

Rescue kangaroo Poppy (Credit: Supplied)

The joeys live in my dining room, hanging in their little pouches on the walls.

I take them outside so they can go to the toilet, stretch, and have a morning hop before bringing them back in for their bottles.

We recently built a new kangaroo pen with a roof so the older roos can sleep outside safely through summer.

Two years on, we’ve had hundreds of guests from around the world visit our slice of paradise – everyone from grey nomads to people looking to test the waters with naturism.

While some visitors prefer to keep to themselves, others love having the chance to pet and feed our animals.

People sometimes get the wrong idea about our lifestyle being about sex, but for us it’s about feeling connected to nature, ourselves and one another.

And while we prefer to be in the buff, there are times when we gear up.

If I’m shovelling hay, I’ll throw on pants and some gloves to avoid getting pricked by the fibres.

And if Michael chops wood with the chainsaw he’ll wear clothes and goggles to avoid splinters in unwelcome places.

We do save time on laundry though!

While our lifestyle isn’t for everyone, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Michael and Jody (Credit: Supplied)

