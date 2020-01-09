Kidspot

‘My other son, Isaac, had a short sleeves rashie on, and his arms were burnt. Basically, any skin that was exposed and had sunscreen on was burnt.’

She added, ‘With this happening on day one, it totally ruined the start of the holiday as we had to stay in the room for most of the week.’

Scarlett especially suffered, with Hali explaining, ‘She couldn’t even sleep as her skin was so hot and painful, and the blisters were bursting. We couldn’t even dress her or put anything on top of her shoulders because it hurt so much.

‘I’m so angry that they can get away with selling products like this.’

Hali Smith had taken her three kids to Fiji Getty

Kidspot reached out to Banana Boat and were told they were ‘very sorry to hear about this family’s experience.’

A Spokesperson for Edgewell Personal Care told the publication, ‘While we cannot speak about their situation specifically, we want to reassure our consumers that they can feel confident using our products for safe and effective sun protection, when used according to their label instructions.

‘All Banana Boat sunscreen products undergo rigorous testing and all Banana Boat products sold in Australia and New Zealand meet the high Australian standards administered by the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA), which are some of the strictest in the world.’

They continued, ‘We also want to stress that sunscreen is only one part of an important combination of actions people must take to protect themselves against the sun. No sunscreen – even SPF50+ products – provides 100 per cent protection from the sun.

‘We also recommend that consumers, especially young children, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, seek shade and always wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear.’