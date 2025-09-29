I paid $10k for straight teeth as an adult. Here’s what I wish I knew first.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

As a beauty editor, I’ve tried out plenty of treatments and tweakments. But I can confidently say one of the best choices I’ve ever made was straightening my teeth with clear aligners.

Advertisement

I was in my mid-20s, desperate for straight teeth but even more desperate not to get traditional braces.

(Let me be clear: there’s is absolutely nothing wrong with having braces as an adult. I was just young and ~extraordinarily vain~ so point-blank refused to go down that route.)

Lucky for me, clear aligners had hit the market, and they were – frankly – a revelation.

And I don’t want to come off like a late-night infomercial here, but straightening my teeth changed my life. No, seriously! I finally felt good about my smile, and it made a huge difference to my self-confidence.

Advertisement

But I have to admit, there were a couple of annoying things about the process that you should know.

Like, the number of appointments. I did have to go back again… and again… and again for checkup after checkup, appointment after appointment, getting the new aligners fitted and checked. Which was, you know, fine. But a bit of a pain.

Plus, the cost back then was… a lot. Worth it? Yes. But these days, the whole process is much smoother – not to mention significantly cheaper.

The clinic changing the teeth-straightening game.

At Melbourne clinic Urban Smile, clear aligner treatment doesn’t mean endless in-house orthodontic appointments, thanks to… wait for it… AI.

Advertisement

Yep, AI is coming for our teeth! In a good way, guys.

Unlike other dental practices that offer clear aligners as one of many services, Urban Smile is all about the clear aligner vibe. It’s headed up by specialist orthodontists Dr Sarah Lawrence and Dr Igor Lavrin, who have specific extensive expertise in clear aligner treatment – and thanks to AI, constant visits are no longer an annoying part of the process.

“Traditionally, patients would visit a clinic every six to eight weeks,” says Dr Lawrence.

Advertisement

“With Dental Monitoring, patients now take a quick scan each week from the comfort of their own home. The AI analyses these scans in real time, tracking tooth movement, aligner fit, oral hygiene and aligner wear. It can detect subtle changes that the human eye might miss, alerting the orthodontist and allowing our clinical team to step in early to keep treatment on track.”

Okay, but this sounds like a winner to me.

Here’s how it all works.

Using the Dental Monitoring app and a scan box that attaches to your phone, patients complete weekly scans of their teeth from wherever they are.

Advertisement

The app notifies patients when a scan of their teeth is due, each scan is analysed by the AI software, which then provides guidance on when it’s time to change aligners. Plus, If the system detects an issue, the app alerts the orthodontist and Urban Smile’s clinical team.

What this all means? More personalised treatment, and less frequent in-person appointments.

“Clear aligner treatment should fit into your life, not the other way around,” says Dr Lawrence. “Dental Monitoring allows our patients the ability to keep progressing with their treatment while carrying on with their daily routines. It’s remote care, but always with the oversight of the orthodontist and clinical team.”

What are clear aligners?

Clear aligners are orthodontic devices used to straighten teeth and correct misalignments. And yes, they really do work.

Advertisement

They’re a popular alternative to traditional metal braces because a) they’re low-key near invisible, and b) they’re convenient as heck – you can eat whatever you like, just pop them out before you eat.

They’re also custom-made for each individual. You get a series of aligner trays, each designed to move teeth incrementally as you wear them. Each set is worn for about one week before moving to the next set. You wear them for 20-22 hours a day, only taking them out to eat or drink bevvies other than water, but I promise you it’s not as bad as it sounds.

The aligners work by applying gentle, controlled forces to the teeth, gradually shifting them into position of where they need to go as designed by the orthodontist.

Advertisement

And at Urban Smile, to help make treatment accessible and so people can see what is possible, all consultations are free.

How much do clear aligners cost?

All teeth straightening treatment at Urban Smile is managed by Specialist Orthodontists, but given you don’t need to go in for an appointment as they review, plan and monitor your treatment remotely, treatment cost is on average 25 percent less than a traditional orthodontist.

Treatments are categorised Lite, Moderate or Advanced (which the ortho chooses), and includes advanced attachments, IPR and bite correction (if required), Dental Monitoring app for remote weekly check ins with the clinical team, take-home whitening and an aftercare retainer.

Urban Smile’s Clear Aligner Treatment starts from $4180 for a Lite plan, which is typically six months. Moderate is $5680 (around six to 12 months), and Advanced is $6980 (a 12- to 24-month plan).

Advertisement