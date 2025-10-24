Six boo-tiful finds for a on theme Halloween!

Halloween’s creeping up, and it’s time to embrace the spooky (and the silly!) side of the season.

Advertisement

Whether you’re decking out your home for trick-or-treaters, hosting a monster mash, or just love an excuse to add a few pumpkin-themed touches, we’ve rounded up the best gifts and decorations to get you in the spirit.

Because Halloween isn’t just for kids — it’s for anyone who loves a little hocus pocus and a whole lot of fun! And if you’ve got someone in your life who loves spooky season, these make fab presents, too.

Wizard of Oz Wicked Witch of the West (Credit: The Bradford Exchange) 01 Wizard of Oz Wicked Witch of the West $249.96 Bring a touch of classic movie magic to your Halloween display with this officially licensed Wizard of Oz™ Wicked Witch of the West™ Collector’s Portrait Figure. Standing 19 inches tall, she’s every bit as menacing as you remember — from her green-hued skin to her pointy hat and broom. Hand-painted, poseable and exquisitely detailed, this collectible captures the iconic villain’s wicked charm and makes a spellbinding addition to any home or fan’s collection. Available in 4 instalments of $62.49. Shop Now

Disney ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Glitter Globe (Credit: The Bradford Exchange) 02 Disney ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Glitter Globe $229.96 Celebrate spooky season with a touch of romance and whimsy thanks to Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas™ Glitter Globe from The Bradford Exchange.



Watch as Jack and Sally share their love beneath a swirl of glitter and fluttering bats, while Zero floats above and the movie’s “Overture” plays. The bats were our favourite feature!



Hand-cast and beautifully detailed, this rotating globe features all your favourite Halloween Town characters — a must-have keepsake for any fan of Tim Burton’s frightfully delightful classic. Available in 4 instalments of $57.49. Shop Now

Advertisement

The Nightmare Before Christmas Musical Carousel (Credit: The Bradford Exchange) 03 The Nightmare Before Christmas Musical Carousel $349.96 Step into Halloween Town with The Nightmare Before Christmas™ Carousel, a dazzling musical collectible that lights up, rotates, and plays the film’s haunting “Overture.” We loved the little details on this sculpture. Featuring over 20 beloved characters — including Jack, Sally, Zero, Oogie Boogie and the Mayor — each hand-sculpted and painted in eerie detail, it’s a show-stopping celebration of Tim Burton’s cult classic. With glowing pumpkins, a luminous moon and a swirling graveyard scene, it’s pure spooky-season magic in motion. Perfect for Christmas too, if you like them spooky! Available in 4 instalments of $87.49. Shop Now

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Artistic Faux Leather Handbag (Credit: The Bradford Exchange) 04 Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Artistic Handbag $119.98 Celebrate spooky-season style with the Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas™ Handbag, a fashion-forward tribute to Jack and Sally’s timeless love. Featuring the iconic Spiral Hill scene beneath a glowing golden moon, this round purple faux-leather bag blends gothic charm with everyday practicality. And we’d wear it all year round! With gold-tone hardware, a dangling Zero charm and multiple pockets inside and out, it’s the perfect mix of romance, nostalgia and Disney magic for fans who like their fashion with a hint of the haunting. Available in 3 instalments of $59.98. Shop Now Feelin’ Spooky (Credit: The Bradford Exchange) 05 Feelin’ Spooky $119.98 Bring a touch of Mickey Mouse magic to your Halloween décor with Mickey in his spookiest style yet! We loved his dapper vampire outfit complete with cape and bowtie, and cheery Mickey’s attempt at a scary frown! This hand-painted resin figure captures Mickey’s playful Halloween spirit. Standing next to a Jack O’Lantern, he plays the tune “Grim Grinning Ghosts.” Available in 2 instalments of $59.99. Shop Now HARRY POTTER DARK ARTS Illuminated Flickering Candelabras (Credit: The Bradford Exchange) 06 HARRY POTTER DARK ARTS Illuminated Flickering Candelabras $179.94 Dare to embrace the dark side of magic with the HARRY POTTER™ Voldemort™ Candelabra, a chilling tribute to the Dark Lord himself. Standing nearly a foot tall, this hand-painted, resin masterpiece features eerie three-dimensional detailing and flickering LED “wax” candles that cast a sinister glow. We’re usually team Gryffindor but this Slytherin work of art has won us over! Equal parts haunting and elegant, it’s the perfect Halloween centrepiece—or gift for a devoted SLYTHERIN™—bringing a touch of dark wizardry to any HARRY POTTER fan’s collection. Available in 3 instalments of $59.98. Shop Now Advertisement