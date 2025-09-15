Your Weekly Stars: Sep 18 – 24

Aries

March 21 – April 20

While giving yourself the permission to fire up those dollar-linked projects, Aries, refuse to let co-workers’ chaos or friends’ dramas drag you down. You have got to love the changed attitude of your partner or a love target.

Lucky numbers 1, 16, 25

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Look at you, Taurus, on the heels of an opportunity to connect you with what you genuinely want in life. No time for others’ doubts or cynicism – you’re on a roll. A certain situation or emotional commitment spells satisfaction.

Lucky numbers 4, 23, 42

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Feeling under pressure regarding a domestic decision, relationship choice or big purchase? Make a list of the pros and cons, Gemini, and by Monday you’re punching the air. Have you noticed how others are enjoying the real you?

Lucky numbers 17, 34, 38

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s no need to be on the defensive when what you present is solid, safe and sparkling. If your attentive audience has complaints about anything, Cancer, just keep going. Catching someone in the act has a happy ending.

Lucky numbers 6, 8, 11

Leo

July 24 – August 23

It’s all about getting on top of interferences or stalemates promptly, Leo, to make way for an event, situation or set of circumstances that could upscale your life. Be honest with yourself – do you really care what they wear?

Lucky numbers 30, 32, 45

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

There are occasions requiring you to be glued to your screen, Virgo, but your innate health guru won’t stand for anything less than briskly walking the path of fitness from Tuesday. A desired dose of intimacy is great medicine.

Lucky numbers 9, 12, 42

Libra

September 24 – October 23

There’s no need to deprive yourself of regular fun in order to get a job done, Libra, especially if gaining more ‘likes’ or accruing kudos is behind it. Finding a compromise with your offspring, partner or specialist is straightforward.

Lucky numbers 26, 29, 40

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Keeping something on the down-low obliterates part of your identity, Scorpio. Lock in Wednesday for allowing yourself more personal freedom. Kicking off a fresh financial chapter receives a big tick and splash-out.

Lucky numbers 28, 36, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

If a close connection is challenged by a family discussion, online chat or work meeting, Sagittarius, know that it’s rivalry or jealousy powering their comments. That monetary muck-up is made much better than expected.

Lucky numbers 2, 19, 22

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You need to find some flexibility, Capricorn, to make sure the conclusion of a home project, trial job or reunion meets your vision. Is a younger person’s heart set on something? A little tweaking and it’s still a winner.

Lucky numbers 14, 43, 45

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Incoming are more respect and deserved dollars. Those who are holding back on what’s rightfully yours receive a cosmic nudge to get their act together. On the flip side, show your love to someone who puts you on a pedestal.

Lucky numbers 7, 18, 24

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Find quality time between your growing social life and work commitments to show loved ones how much you care or what you expect of them. Is there money owing to you? Discover a safe and effective way to retrieve it.

Lucky numbers 5, 15, 35

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

