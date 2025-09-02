Monthly horoscope: September 2025

Your September monthly horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

Aries September Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Are you tired of being a singleton, overwhelmed by a certain someone, or contemplating a relationship reset?

Bring on early-month, Aries, when it’s hard to say ‘no’ to the new options that show up loaded with authenticity and serious transformation possibilities.

The back-up support received from loved ones or colleagues is a total 10 out of 10 when mid-month lands a property deal, rental surprise or house share option in your lap.

Taurus September Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

Revisiting the relics of a past relationship, the ashes of an old home or the remnants of a previous position gives you instant ideas for a rebuild mid-month, Taurus.

But this time it’s inclusive of commitment from both sides, more suitable suggestions and upgraded financial options.

Later in your month, make sure you give family and friends the heads-up before booking that holiday, reinventing your wheels, or cancelling a divorce dinner.

Gemini September Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

Resist a job offer, home makeover or study program that clearly promises more than it can deliver early in the month, Gemini, as more abundant options arrive as soon as you decline.

Making yourself more available to your partner, family or co-workers as mid-month sets in brings bonds you’ve been yearning for.

A guest list, generous gift or unexpected promotion is the fantastic fallout. Romance flies high later in the month.

Cancer September Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Are you ready to get those filed away business projects, shelved creations, or missed classes back on the boil?

Lock in mid-month for their recommencement, Cancer, with the prospect of an income boost or some added prestige in the mix.

Later in your month that empty space in your heart is filled right up, or that vacant property has your name written on it.

A niggling health matter comes to a happy conclusion before month’s end.

Leo September Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Early-month’s main event involves choosing your person and being chosen by them – and isn’t this exactly what’s been your relationship goal since forever?

Mid-month mentions that the cost of a residential move, body-improvement session or dental procedure may not break the bank after all.

Call a family or work meeting late-month regarding a monetary matter or function dates that could indirectly change your world in wonderful ways.

Virgo September Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

After waiting, hoping and visualising for ages, your early-month finances will allow you to start packing for a family getaway, buy the perfect wedding attire, or get back to what makes you creatively tick.

Midway through the month, it may be awkward to address your feelings towards someone, but without this vulnerability you’ll miss a beautiful connection.

Guess what? Later in the month features an unexpected reunion, return or refund.

Libra September Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

As life takes a turn for the better early in the month, Libra, it’s game on for an array of romantic options to fall at your feet, a gathering of supportive family members to prop up your profession, or a stream of social invites to encourage you to use your zhooshed-up wardrobe.

Searching for a path from Struggle Street to Rich Road?

How about a work-from-home networking business, shared inheritance, or lucrative group investment later in your month? A family addition is chalked up on your whiteboard.

Scorpio September Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

If you commit to staying within a budget when targeting health funds, gym options or wedding venues mid-month, Scorpio, it won’t be long before you have the reserves for those other bits and bobs on your must-have list.

Your confidence and mood rise in leaps and bounds late month, with a boost to your personal best, praise for a work presentation, or financial gain from an online sale.

Sagittarius September Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

As you make an effort to recharge your batteries early in the month, Sagittarius, it becomes obvious that adding downtime to your routine, finding opportunities to socialise with family and friends, and making space for self pampering needs to happen regularly going forward.

Love is on the menu mid-month with a thoughtful outing courtesy of your beloved, a chemistry-packed introduction, or a hug-filled family function.

Capricorn September Horoscope: December 22-January 20

You’re tagged for a flood of fabulous fitness tips, a good dose of romantic medicine, or a stream of properties that suit your budget as the month proceeds.

Coming out the other side of last year’s worrying work blow, radical relationship interlude, or furious family intervention with an improved sense of self is something to be proud of, Capricorn, and later in the month sees you enjoying the domino effect.

Aquarius September Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

Are you thinking of merging your artistic talents with your newly developed money know-how, Aquarius?

If your goal is to carve a new avenue through your working world, or bump up your personal brand, it should work a dream.

Following a desired date later in the month, you need to decide if a stream of steamy texts or lavish array of gifts increases your interest or gives you the icks? A relative or close friend’s suggestion is pure gold.

Pisces September Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

Bin those old insecurities, Pisces, as early in the month is time to dust off your snoozing party animal and head proudly to the dance floor – with a potential love candidate or gorgeous beau on your arm.

If you’ve been nominated to fill someone’s work shoes midway through the month, know that you have the ability, knowledge and personality for the part.

Upward monetary movement comes with the package – as it should.

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

