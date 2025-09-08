Your Weekly Stars: Sep 11 – 17

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Being productive gives you a kickstart towards accomplishing those big goals, Aries, with the only caveat being keeping your impatience to a minimum. If a consenting cuddle is on the cards set your phone to ‘do not disturb’.

Lucky numbers 3, 11, 29

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Take the high road. Once you slip into someone else’s roomy shoes, Taurus, it’s crystal clear how both of you can reach a financially frail finale. An interesting newcomer takes a strong position at work or in your love life.

Lucky numbers 15, 34, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Time to walk your talk – or, at least, step away from that screen with your fitness friend. This indirectly helps that tasty monetary carrot to finally manifest. Replace old-school dating sites or online chat with outside venues.

Lucky numbers 7, 13, 31

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Communication feeling fuzzy with friends, Cancer? It’s linked to a surprise announcement they aren’t ready to make yet. Tightening up a monetary matter makes way for that home deposit, family holiday or special reunion.

Lucky numbers 1, 22, 33

Leo

July 24 – August 23

The process of tackling aspects of a personal project, challenging job or social occasion proves to be seamless, Leo, and kudos from others caters beautifully to your ego. Have fun discovering another generation’s perspective.

Lucky numbers 16, 20, 41

Advertisement

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Now that you’re refusing to let stress spill into your dailies, you’re free to discuss your work agenda, communicate needs to relatives, or create closeness with your partner. A family addition is demanding, but so gorgeous.

Lucky numbers 8, 39, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Personality clashes, life demands or relationship requests don’t faze you, Libra – not now you’ve polished up your self-esteem, realised what’s really important, and tossed out toxicity. An income increase is almost locked in.

Lucky numbers 2, 6, 36

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Whatever is on Saturday’s menu, Scorpio, keep in mind that your appetite for controlling the narrative needs to be locked down if impressing your date, boss or associate is fundamental. Finding a device difficult? You’ll figure it out.

Lucky numbers 5, 14, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Game face on, Sagittarius? It had better be if bringing distant family into your clique, convincing a long-distance connection to travel, or encouraging your partner to take the next step is your goal. Open your door for a stray..

Lucky numbers 4, 10, 37

Advertisement

READ MORE: Your September 2025 Monthly horoscope

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Once you discover the potential profitability and amazing advantages of a home business, family company or workplace partnership, Capricorn, you’re all in. Maybe dial down your excitement with a first date or last task.

Lucky numbers 9, 12, 38

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

It’s all on as you clamber to complete an application form, fact sheet or timetable that acts as your stepping stone to financial security, a happy home or more free time. Make it your mission to connect with a cousin or crush.

Lucky numbers 26, 32, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Amp up your tenacity, Pisces, so there are more funds for your big goals, extra hours that ramp up your income, or better connections for the long haul. Relationship update – underline Sunday for a romantic gesture.

Lucky numbers 21, 24, 27

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Advertisement

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement