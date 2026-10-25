Your weekly stars: October 26 – November 1

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Once you brainstorm a painless plan, Aries, it’s game on to hit the heights with an adventurous sea or tree change, family expansion program, or upskilling course. Someone’s powerful pull is worth getting excited about.
Lucky numbers: 41, 44, 45
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Money is clearly on your wish-list, Taurus, so finding the perfect-fit job, receiving an advanced payment, or realising you’ve been catered for in someone’s will gets a big tick. Honeymoon over? Not according to Sunday’s occurrence.
Lucky numbers: 16, 32, 36
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Your brain craves excitement, Gemini, like playing head games with an enticing newbie, catching up with well-matched online opponents, or signing up for a mind-blowing course. Create space for a lucrative project.
Lucky numbers: 5, 8, 24
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
You really aren’t one to make casual shifts, Cancer, which is why, when you finally answer a work email, commit to your person, or leave an unstructured situation, life starts to shine. Why not put a property offer in?
Lucky numbers: 15, 27, 28
Leo
July 24 – August 23
It looks like an ordinary rehearsal turns into a Wednesday show-stopper, Leo, when you entertain a specialised group, reveal the updated you, or say ‘yes’ to a proposal. A DIY job or test results get a gold star.
Lucky numbers: 2, 9, 40
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Switching on your perky side is essential to achieving healthier connections with workmates, smoother interactions with family, or more enjoyment with your partner. The cost of living becomes more manageable.
Lucky numbers: 30, 31, 39
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Speaking fluent Libran means a romantic interlude and mind connection go hand-in-hand – if there’s zero mental stimulation, you’re out. Bring on Saturday when this duo delights. Crack open a bottle to celebrate a financial win.
Lucky numbers: 11, 13, 26
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your social butterfly flies again, courtesy of old wounds seriously healing, savvy individuals filing into your world, or new family members making you welcome. Choose your words carefully when arranging a loan or babysitter.
Lucky numbers: 4, 10, 14
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
You can make an outdoor adventure, backpacking escape, or sports escapade work like a dream, Sagittarius, but don’t forget to run it past your special person first. A better budget or cash injection saves the day.
Lucky numbers: 7, 35, 42
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Fuelling your objectives is locked in from Thursday, as you get your hands dirty with all things practical, roll up your sleeves to complete projects, or applaud your helpers for their input. You bounce back from a body issue.
Lucky numbers: 20, 28, 34
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Updating a poor profile, upgrading family photos, or going seriously incognito, is the prelude to dating differently, letting loved ones thrive, or taking time out from the throng. Monetary magic makes an investment sing.
Lucky numbers: 1, 23, 43
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Once you highlight the benefits of your tweaked plans, ambitious activities, or revised visions to those who matter most, Pisces, it’s time to kick-off from where you left things last year. Tuesday says focus on your financial future.
Lucky numbers: 6, 17, 19
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.