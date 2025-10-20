Your Weekly Stars: Oct 23 – Oct 29

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keeping a low profile isn’t your style, Aries, but in order to make monetary magic, appear disinterested in someone (wink!), or show you’re not self-obsessed, it’s a must-do. A nature walk or alfresco dining helps you decompress.

Lucky numbers 3, 8, 10

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Before you instigate a fresh start with someone, leave a long-time situation, or catch up with that frenemy, Taurus, it might pay to do some soul-searching. Your head space feels lighter since introducing a new tool to your routine.

Lucky numbers 14, 25, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

If someone’s body language doesn’t match what they’re saying, Gemini, don’t hesitate to ask questions, offer your opinion, or simply walk away. Good news is underlined at work, from your accountant, or regarding an investment.

Lucky numbers 1, 17, 22

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Starting from scratch with a home makeover, study program or romantic relationship? Actually, Cancer, this might be totally successful the second time around. A young family member’s new passion could go the distance.

Lucky numbers 30, 41, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

You come out with your dignity intact on Friday, Leo, after firmly stating your case and refusing to buy into anyone else’s palaver. Something very concrete is about to bring your cash flow to an all-time high.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 15

Advertisement

READ MORE: Meet Cole the Tarot reading cat

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

A back-up plan, second option or first date follow-up proves to be just what you need to accomplish your to-do list, reinvent your visuals, or get back in the dating game. Flag that financial opportunity for now.

Lucky numbers 6, 18, 23

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Fairness is in your bones, Libra, making a money-based interaction on Monday incredibly special! It might include expanding your budget, renting upmarket, or buying property. Too many cooks in the kitchen? Delegation is required.

Lucky numbers 11, 13, 21

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Why discard those precious pieces or people if they mean so much to you? Sentimentality rather than recycling needs to apply in this case, Scorpio. Table talk involves a big purchase, home deposit or getaway plan.

Lucky numbers 4, 7, 44

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

You come out the other side of a shaky situation, spiky set of circumstances, or luckless financial conditions, Sagittarius, making it time to live life to the max! The perfect podcast or mushy message is right on time.

Lucky numbers 16, 26, 27

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

At the heart of your next life step, Capricorn, is making the grade in a certain field, bringing loved ones back together, or catching feelings for someone who’s good for you. Check reviews before purchasing a package deal.

Lucky numbers 20, 28, 34

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

The sound of the ocean, fumes of fabulous food, and feel of five-star bedding, anyone? A monetary boost takes you there. Aim to connect with someone who surprisingly makes you blush? Don’t play your ‘ice queen’ card.

Lucky numbers 12, 35, 42

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Is a relative, friend or your partner being unreasonable about something you’ve been looking forward to, require assistance with, or prefer not to divulge? Sunday sees a breakthrough. Don’t diss a discount when shopping, Pisces.

Lucky numbers 39, 40, 43

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

READ MORE: What do your Moon cycles mean?

READ MORE: Teenager Lea killed by a psychic

Advertisement

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement