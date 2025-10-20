Your Weekly Stars: Oct 23 – Oct 29

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Keeping a low profile isn’t your style, Aries, but in order to make monetary magic, appear disinterested in someone (wink!), or show you’re not self-obsessed, it’s a must-do. A nature walk or alfresco dining helps you decompress.
Lucky numbers 3, 8, 10
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Before you instigate a fresh start with someone, leave a long-time situation, or catch up with that frenemy, Taurus, it might pay to do some soul-searching. Your head space feels lighter since introducing a new tool to your routine.
Lucky numbers 14, 25, 29
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
If someone’s body language doesn’t match what they’re saying, Gemini, don’t hesitate to ask questions, offer your opinion, or simply walk away. Good news is underlined at work, from your accountant, or regarding an investment.
Lucky numbers 1, 17, 22
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Starting from scratch with a home makeover, study program or romantic relationship? Actually, Cancer, this might be totally successful the second time around. A young family member’s new passion could go the distance.
Lucky numbers 30, 41, 45
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You come out with your dignity intact on Friday, Leo, after firmly stating your case and refusing to buy into anyone else’s palaver. Something very concrete is about to bring your cash flow to an all-time high.
Lucky numbers 2, 8, 15
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
A back-up plan, second option or first date follow-up proves to be just what you need to accomplish your to-do list, reinvent your visuals, or get back in the dating game. Flag that financial opportunity for now.
Lucky numbers 6, 18, 23
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Fairness is in your bones, Libra, making a money-based interaction on Monday incredibly special! It might include expanding your budget, renting upmarket, or buying property. Too many cooks in the kitchen? Delegation is required.
Lucky numbers 11, 13, 21
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Why discard those precious pieces or people if they mean so much to you? Sentimentality rather than recycling needs to apply in this case, Scorpio. Table talk involves a big purchase, home deposit or getaway plan.
Lucky numbers 4, 7, 44
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
You come out the other side of a shaky situation, spiky set of circumstances, or luckless financial conditions, Sagittarius, making it time to live life to the max! The perfect podcast or mushy message is right on time.
Lucky numbers 16, 26, 27
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
At the heart of your next life step, Capricorn, is making the grade in a certain field, bringing loved ones back together, or catching feelings for someone who’s good for you. Check reviews before purchasing a package deal.
Lucky numbers 20, 28, 34
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
The sound of the ocean, fumes of fabulous food, and feel of five-star bedding, anyone? A monetary boost takes you there. Aim to connect with someone who surprisingly makes you blush? Don’t play your ‘ice queen’ card.
Lucky numbers 12, 35, 42
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Is a relative, friend or your partner being unreasonable about something you’ve been looking forward to, require assistance with, or prefer not to divulge? Sunday sees a breakthrough. Don’t diss a discount when shopping, Pisces.
Lucky numbers 39, 40, 43
