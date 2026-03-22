Your weekly stars: March 23 – March 29

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Once you get the complicated stuff done, Aries, it’s game on to complete a costly business project, reinvent a ragged room, or settle into your new lifestyle. Do something totally random with your yawning partner or first date on Saturday.
Lucky numbers: 1,17, 33
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If someone is hovering around with no intent of attempting a conversation, making a move, or joining in, Taurus, it’s on you to show interest, make a request, or set some boundaries. Unexpected financial news couldn’t be more relevant.
Lucky numbers: 20, 21, 24
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Keep your head in the game on Monday, Gemini, and everything you’ve done up until this point presents bonuses you hadn’t even counted on! A fresh approach to a flailing friendship or revisited relationship is worthwhile.
Lucky numbers: 18, 23, 29
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Take others’ opinions, someone’s objection, or past episodes into account to achieve smooth sailing with a cashed-up project, new job or during a coffee catch-up. Your idea of paradise is Sunday’s special treat.
Lucky numbers: 4, 34, 40
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Just look at where you are now, Leo! It’s certainly paid off taking such an atypical risk with someone you suspected was dodgy. A trip for two, joint account, or doubled-up surprise deserves five stars.
Lucky numbers: 6, 14, 26
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Complete those tacky tasks before tackling a family issue, household hiccup, or bank account matter, Virgo, and things could end very well indeed! Even though you may not share all the same values, the power of love may override.
Lucky numbers: 2, 19, 22
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Switching to healthier dinners, extra gym attendance, or solid me-time, Libra? It’s a huge step towards accomplishing those well-considered goals. Stay on that tedious treadmill with someone or go your separate ways? Wednesday answers this question.
Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Your steep emotions become steadier due to more love, affection and peace in your life, Scorpio, backed by a change of abode, larger living quarters, or an extra mouth to feed. A hands-on treatment is healing.
Lucky numbers: 30, 36, 39
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
So, Sagittarius, what’s your game-plan? It needs to fill you with excitement, keep you stimulated, and cater to your wish list. Now that your significant relationship or social life generates more compatibility, why not ramp it up a level?
Lucky numbers: 35, 41, 44
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Your mob will totally understand if you prefer to take someone off the guest list, bring your ex-partner to an event, or reinvest rather than withdraw. An adult child makes sparkling career headway.
Lucky numbers: 12, 25, 27
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Kudos, Aquarius! Based on past circumstances in your work world, family background, or love-life, you know exactly how to respond to an exceptional offer. Friday lets your inner domestic goddess out to play.
Lucky numbers: 10, 28, 31
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Despite your squishy gut feeling shouting ‘yes way’, Pisces, will you say ‘no way’ to a challenging job opening, financial offer, or past-partner reappearance? You’re on the short list to receive a beautiful bundle.
Lucky numbers: 9, 13, 37
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.