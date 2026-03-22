Your weekly stars: March 23 – March 29

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Once you get the complicated stuff done, Aries, it’s game on to complete a costly business project, reinvent a ragged room, or settle into your new lifestyle. Do something totally random with your yawning partner or first date on Saturday.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 1,17, 33

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If someone is hovering around with no intent of attempting a conversation, making a move, or joining in, Taurus, it’s on you to show interest, make a request, or set some boundaries. Unexpected financial news couldn’t be more relevant.

Lucky numbers: 20, 21, 24

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Keep your head in the game on Monday, Gemini, and everything you’ve done up until this point presents bonuses you hadn’t even counted on! A fresh approach to a flailing friendship or revisited relationship is worthwhile.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 18, 23, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Take others’ opinions, someone’s objection, or past episodes into account to achieve smooth sailing with a cashed-up project, new job or during a coffee catch-up. Your idea of paradise is Sunday’s special treat.

Lucky numbers: 4, 34, 40

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Just look at where you are now, Leo! It’s certainly paid off taking such an atypical risk with someone you suspected was dodgy. A trip for two, joint account, or doubled-up surprise deserves five stars.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 6, 14, 26

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Complete those tacky tasks before tackling a family issue, household hiccup, or bank account matter, Virgo, and things could end very well indeed! Even though you may not share all the same values, the power of love may override.

Lucky numbers: 2, 19, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Switching to healthier dinners, extra gym attendance, or solid me-time, Libra? It’s a huge step towards accomplishing those well-considered goals. Stay on that tedious treadmill with someone or go your separate ways? Wednesday answers this question.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 40, 43, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Your steep emotions become steadier due to more love, affection and peace in your life, Scorpio, backed by a change of abode, larger living quarters, or an extra mouth to feed. A hands-on treatment is healing.

Lucky numbers: 30, 36, 39

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

So, Sagittarius, what’s your game-plan? It needs to fill you with excitement, keep you stimulated, and cater to your wish list. Now that your significant relationship or social life generates more compatibility, why not ramp it up a level?

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 35, 41, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Your mob will totally understand if you prefer to take someone off the guest list, bring your ex-partner to an event, or reinvest rather than withdraw. An adult child makes sparkling career headway.

Lucky numbers: 12, 25, 27

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Kudos, Aquarius! Based on past circumstances in your work world, family background, or love-life, you know exactly how to respond to an exceptional offer. Friday lets your inner domestic goddess out to play.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers: 10, 28, 31

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Despite your squishy gut feeling shouting ‘yes way’, Pisces, will you say ‘no way’ to a challenging job opening, financial offer, or past-partner reappearance? You’re on the short list to receive a beautiful bundle.

Lucky numbers: 9, 13, 37

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

Advertisement

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Sign up to receive the latest news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint. By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

Advertisement