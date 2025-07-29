Your Weekly Stars: July 31 – Aug 6

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Want to kick some goals, Aries? It’s on you to suggest a venue for a celebration, meet-up point for a reunion, or beautiful boarding place for those adored fur-kids. An email or print-out proves you’re the one for the job.

Lucky numbers 7, 9, 12

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Terrestrial Taurus, you aren’t in the habit of taking off on some random flight of fancy, challenging career move, or risky relationship adventure, right? Not this time! It all kicks off on Saturday. That body issue calms right down.

Lucky numbers 22, 41, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

With a decent dose of optimism and an open-ended opportunity, Gemini, expanding your long-term goals to include a faster financial flow or something very special is headlined. Does brekky in bed sound like a plan?

Lucky numbers 6, 18, 30

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Feeling fully flustered? Stop right there, Cancer. You’re being shown how more financial flexibility, emotional leeway or creative input can be your ticket to blitzing that ambition. Pack professional yet sassy for Friday’s getaway.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 42

Leo

July 24 – August 23

While defending your decision to move forward might go down like a lead balloon, Leo, if you don’t follow your dream now, then when? If Thursday’s date arrives late there’s a sumptuous or sparkly good reason why.

Lucky numbers 1, 13, 17

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You are the sum of everything that’s happened up until now, Virgo, and you can use this learning or experience to take your next life step. A confidential connection, clandestine involvement or family secret is nicely revealed.

Lucky numbers 4, 5, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Dating on the rebound, underestimating your appeal, or resurrecting a toxic connection again? Hardly, Libra, you know better now, and Wednesday flags this perfectly. A beautiful memory or exceptional email helps with a decision.

Lucky numbers 2, 11, 19

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

It’s simply part of their make-up, Scorpio. Being mentally remote or physically detached does not mean this person has lost interest, taken a turn, or resumed their old ways. A rocky start to a job ends with success.

Lucky numbers 15, 26, 29

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Don’t take a relative or friend’s apparent indifference or unusual behaviour to heart, Sagittarius. They’re brewing up something yummy for you. Post-work engagements or online meetings contain an element of romance.

Lucky numbers 20, 21, 23

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

However you look at it, calculating your calling involves high positions, leadership roles and top-shelf companies in the mix. So why doubt yourself, Capricorn? Don’t bail on Saturday’s invitation, catch-up or event.

Lucky numbers 14, 25, 28

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Even though your big announcement may jolt family members, your colleagues or budding social circle, they will come to your party eventually, Aquarius. An after-dark ensemble or early-morning routine receives an upgrade.

Lucky numbers 3, 17, 39

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Keeping tight-lipped about a pending relationship, popular position or housing opportunity is bound to save emotional or monetary complications, Pisces. Be inspired by a diligent student, competent co-worker or the night sky.

Lucky numbers 8, 34, 43

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

