Your Weekly Stars: July 24 – July 30

Aries

March 21 – April 20

When someone tries to hijack an important conversation circling around financial growth, family development, or the housing market, Aries, don’t hesitate to cut in. Are you feeling blessed someone’s showing love in tangible ways?

Lucky numbers 3, 41, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Taking things in your stride comes naturally to you, Taurus, but Monday tells you to find your big voice if an improved income, beneficial job, or upsizing plan tops your agenda. Singing lessons required for a raspy relative.

Lucky numbers 11, 17, 30

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

When the time comes to express your feelings, Gemini, don’t suddenly shush up! If you want to step up family connections or a long-distance relationship, it’s imperative you spill. A financial or residential wish comes true.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 39

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Improving your hiccuping health or flipping fitness requires choosing to carb down, train up, and add daily downtime into your timetable, Cancer. Zhoozh up the bedroom before a romantic interlude or new wardrobe.

Lucky numbers 19, 22, 27

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Despite being in the same old place with the same old goals requiring your attention, Leo, there’s a different feel because of the person now standing beside you. A family road trip or scenic train journey is the perfect release.

Lucky numbers 5, 9, 10

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Stuck on something or someone, Virgo? Find out if it’s worth the effort or if your feelings are reciprocated before jumping ship or waiting for things to become awkward. That sale, purchase or investment means major fun ahead.

Lucky numbers 14, 16, 28

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Tuesday’s turning point takes you towards refilling your drained bank account, bringing back your cash-cow talent, or selling that sought-after furniture. Could a forever friend or cute colleague become something more?

Lucky numbers 3, 13, 26

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Although it can be uncomfortable when your gushy emotions finally surface, Scorpio, the fact that you couldn’t be happier with this news makes it totally fine. Searching for a budget-friendly vacay is set to be an easy task.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 34

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

It’s a deliberate departure from someone who clearly belongs in your rearview mirror, Sagittarius, and a huge hello to that human hovering on the horizon. A co-worker, family member or householder’s humour is contagious.

Lucky numbers 18, 42, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You come to realise what you would do differently with someone or something if you had the opportunity again. Well, guess what, Capricorn, a second chance could soon be on the cards. A money-spinner has long legs.

Lucky numbers 6, 23, 24

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

A surge of energy and full family support makes everything sitting idly on your vision board become possible. How could it not, Aquarius? You’re asked to write an unconventional piece or complete a practical project.

Lucky numbers 20, 32, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Preaching to your loved ones about what you think they should do actually works this time, Pisces, and guess who wants you to join them on their mission? That recent romantic drought comes to a red-hot end.

Lucky numbers 15, 27, 31

