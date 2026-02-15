Your weekly stars: February 16 – February 22

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Attempting to extract crucial information from an organisation or individual who might not have your best interests at heart? Come Tuesday, Aries, expect the script to flip. Big tick for a fresh workout program.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers 24, 28, 30

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Changing circumstances within your work arena, domestic sphere or disorganised posse is music to your ears, simply because heavy responsibilities are lifted. Who doesn’t like a relaxing spa, sensual massage or chilled stroll?

Lucky numbers 9, 18, 22

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Don’t ignore that niggling nudge to sign up for a special course, improve your personal best, or restore a past connection, especially if happiness is key. An online sale, pop-up store, or bargain bin catches your eye.

Lucky numbers 15, 30, 41

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Before an opponent gets a chance to call the shots, Cancer, give yourself the green light to commence a home business, redo a relationship, or claim that inheritance. A healthy habit or active pastime is locked in.

Lucky numbers 2, 7, 10

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Just because you think common sense isn’t as common as it use to be, Leo, there’s no reason you can’t give a new employee, home assistant, or first date a second go. Financial fitness is underlined.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers 11, 15, 32

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

It wouldn’t be you if you didn’t poke your nose where it doesn’t belong, Virgo, and Thursday’s monetary matter gives you permission to do just this. Once you make up ground with an ex-partner or fun friend, the conversation flies.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 9

Libra

September 24 – October 23

So, Libra, are you actually prepared to become an empty nester, create a love nest, or nestle into that hottie? Friday indicates you are fully ready. Start small with an exercise program or nutritional adjustment.

Lucky numbers 42, 43, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Why not pat yourself on the back, Scorpio? Take those kudos from loved ones on board, comments from followers as boosters, or compliments from colleagues as promising. Is that online friendship morphing into something more?

Lucky numbers 1, 19, 25

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Are you ready to crunch those numbers and move into the next phase of your working world or domestic life, Sagittarius? Start calculating ASAP, as that home or car upgrade is circling. Light a candle for love.

Advertisement

Lucky numbers 6, 35, 40

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Why fight the impending goodness? Moving forward with someone or something that ticks all your financial, emotional or health boxes, Capricorn, could only enhance your well-being. Go ahead – juggle those social events.

Lucky numbers 2, 33, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Taking on a new work opportunity, catching up with old friends, or making your mark with someone special needn’t be complicated, Aquarius, so keep things simple on Wednesday. A big bonus or win is looming.

Lucky numbers 3, 36, 39

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

By adopting a different approach to a family member, co-worker, or your partner, Pisces, the bickering and blaming lifts. Don’t miss the message offering financial assistance, a more satisfying career, or improved accommodation.

Lucky numbers 26, 27, 34

Advertisement