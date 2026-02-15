Your weekly stars: February 16 – February 22

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Attempting to extract crucial information from an organisation or individual who might not have your best interests at heart? Come Tuesday, Aries, expect the script to flip. Big tick for a fresh workout program.
Lucky numbers 24, 28, 30
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Changing circumstances within your work arena, domestic sphere or disorganised posse is music to your ears, simply because heavy responsibilities are lifted. Who doesn’t like a relaxing spa, sensual massage or chilled stroll?
Lucky numbers 9, 18, 22
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Don’t ignore that niggling nudge to sign up for a special course, improve your personal best, or restore a past connection, especially if happiness is key. An online sale, pop-up store, or bargain bin catches your eye.
Lucky numbers 15, 30, 41
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Before an opponent gets a chance to call the shots, Cancer, give yourself the green light to commence a home business, redo a relationship, or claim that inheritance. A healthy habit or active pastime is locked in.
Lucky numbers 2, 7, 10
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Just because you think common sense isn’t as common as it use to be, Leo, there’s no reason you can’t give a new employee, home assistant, or first date a second go. Financial fitness is underlined.
Lucky numbers 11, 15, 32
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
It wouldn’t be you if you didn’t poke your nose where it doesn’t belong, Virgo, and Thursday’s monetary matter gives you permission to do just this. Once you make up ground with an ex-partner or fun friend, the conversation flies.
Lucky numbers 4, 8, 9
Libra
September 24 – October 23
So, Libra, are you actually prepared to become an empty nester, create a love nest, or nestle into that hottie? Friday indicates you are fully ready. Start small with an exercise program or nutritional adjustment.
Lucky numbers 42, 43, 45
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Why not pat yourself on the back, Scorpio? Take those kudos from loved ones on board, comments from followers as boosters, or compliments from colleagues as promising. Is that online friendship morphing into something more?
Lucky numbers 1, 19, 25
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Are you ready to crunch those numbers and move into the next phase of your working world or domestic life, Sagittarius? Start calculating ASAP, as that home or car upgrade is circling. Light a candle for love.
Lucky numbers 6, 35, 40
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Why fight the impending goodness? Moving forward with someone or something that ticks all your financial, emotional or health boxes, Capricorn, could only enhance your well-being. Go ahead – juggle those social events.
Lucky numbers 2, 33, 44
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Taking on a new work opportunity, catching up with old friends, or making your mark with someone special needn’t be complicated, Aquarius, so keep things simple on Wednesday. A big bonus or win is looming.
Lucky numbers 3, 36, 39
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
By adopting a different approach to a family member, co-worker, or your partner, Pisces, the bickering and blaming lifts. Don’t miss the message offering financial assistance, a more satisfying career, or improved accommodation.