Your Weekly Stars: Aug 7 – Aug 13

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your self-realisation is set to make a hard-to-tackle work assignment, difficult domestic arrangement, or shaky love partnership smooth as silk, Aries – so hang in there for Wednesday’s turning point. That house flip looks hopeful.

Lucky numbers 1, 8, 40

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

As things come to a head at your home-base, on the work front, or with your special person, Taurus, it’s actually cause for celebration! You feel blessed to be in the right place for a monetary boost this week.

Lucky numbers 32, 35, 39

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Look at that, Gemini – the door is wide open for a home build, domestic development or financial fix to come in. The question is, why are you suddenly sitting so still? There’s a new rhythm to your workout routine.

Lucky numbers 17, 29, 31

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your daily grind ramps up, Cancer, with money making its way to your savings account, eligible singles showing on your socials, or your grandkids appearing when they say they will. Someone’s mood swings settle down.

Lucky numbers 20, 26, 28

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Expect some brilliant brainstorming, exceptional problem-solving, or clever conversations to take that big personal project or family complication to a successful finale. Make the most of Monday’s savvy shopper at your disposal.

Lucky numbers 10, 44, 45

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Significant shifts in your mindset are reflected in the state of your domestic world, neatness of your workstation, or the way you relate with your significant person. Looking at life differently spills nicely onto your creative palette.

Lucky numbers 19, 23, 27

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Powering up your patience as soon as a relative makes a request, your partner demands your attention, or a teen asks for permission, lands well and ends well. Signing up with a recommended service provider? Sounds sensible.

Lucky numbers 16, 24, 35

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Sure, your work is cut out with this challenging project, re-established relationship, or tentative residential situation, but it’s nothing you won’t have conquered by Tuesday. A cherished memory helps with a family decision.

Lucky numbers 6, 11, 13

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

A more inclusive living space, more contained work space, or more settled romantic relationship makes for greater peace of mind, Sagittarius. Maybe step it up with that local group project or long-distance networking scheme.

Lucky numbers 25, 36, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Willing to jump right in without serious research? With sure signs of commitment, lucrativeness or immense opportunity, Capricorn, it might not be such a bad idea. On the flip side, pick apart that presentation or pattern.

Lucky numbers 3, 30, 32

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Loving your air of self-confidence, Aquarius – as will others when you handle a domestic decision, family reunion, or work event superbly. Have fun with someone you thought wasn’t in the least bit interested.

Lucky numbers 14, 18, 22

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Want a one-way ticket to happiness anyone? Months of soul-searching end in a life detour that instantly wakes up dormant talents and increases your income. An energy surge caters for a declutter or early night (nudge, nudge).

Lucky numbers 4, 5, 9

