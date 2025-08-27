Your Weekly Stars: Aug 28 – Sep 3

Aries

March 21 – April 20

There won’t be much time for you to politely bail on a sentimental date night, job interview or family meeting, Aries, but why would you want to anyway? Parenting, playing or partying takes on a whole new slant.

Lucky numbers 30, 44, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

With a moneymaking opportunity, home-improvement offer, or staycation on your mind, Taurus, gather the information before Monday is over. Why not spend the weekend baking, gardening or digging through that clutter?

Lucky numbers 2, 9, 11

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Since you haven’t burnt all your bridges with a certain individual, Gemini, take the opportunity to socially reconnect or work together. A must-do home project or work assignment is flagged to provide better finances.

Lucky numbers 22, 29, 31

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Waking up before noon or turning off the lights before midnight assists in rebuilding neglected zones of your life. Although there’s been no talk of taking a relationship to the next level, Cancer, get excited about Wednesday’s call.

Lucky numbers 15, 33, 38

Leo

July 24 – August 23

A good slab of time is dedicated to bringing life back to a flat relationship, pleasure back to your domestic domain, or fun back to your social circle, Leo. Navigate a workout routine or meal program for better health ahead.

Lucky numbers 5, 16, 41

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

In order for happiness to rule the roost, Virgo, reorganise your life so finances flow faster, your family functions fluently, or relationships let love in. A challenging project or planned home addition makes your mind sing.

Lucky numbers 1, 34, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

With the clock loudly ticking, Libra, action your homework in connection with boosting your wallet, recovering your social life, or taking your fitness to a new level. Are you paying too much for utilities? Better offers are coming.

Lucky numbers 10, 32, 42

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

A situation that’s been nothing but annoying, cumbersome or unsatisfactory comes to an abrupt end, Scorpio, only to be replaced by a set of circumstances that fills your heart. Your love target or significant other means business.

Lucky numbers 26, 27, 37

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Are you all set to move ahead with a halted home renovation, delayed engagement party or postponed pregnancy plan, Sagittarius? In your heart of hearts you know it’s time. Personal pampering heads Sunday’s agenda.

Lucky numbers 6, 20, 25

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Has a loved one been rather distant recently? It’s probably due to the strict boundaries you’ve put in place, Capricorn. Pull them down asap and reconnect. That body issue or frequent pain takes a one-way flight.

Lucky numbers 3, 7, 13

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Have you made up your ever-active mind about someone already? Maybe have a rethink before setting your opinion in stone, Aquarius, as Saturday could involve a complete switcheroo. A cavalcade of chats appeases your curiosity.

Lucky numbers 10, 24, 32

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Well, hello love! After a short spell of denial, Pisces, your relationship path leads to the deep connection and commitment that’s only starred in your dreams up until now. Defrost that credit card for a one-off big buy.

Lucky numbers 8, 28, 34

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

