I’m a real life pet psychic

When Beth was little girl, she thought everyone talked to animals

At first she communicated with her kitten and her horse

Later, with her own TV show, she chatted to pets with issues to help owners find out what was troubling their pets

Here, Beth Lee-Crowther, 55, tells her story in her own words

Growing up, I thought everyone could hear animals’ thoughts, just as I could.

When I was five, my kitten Tinker telepathically told me she was sick.

Traumatised, I begged my parents, Dorothy and Keith, then 27 and 26, to take her to the vet.



At the clinic, the vet discovered Tinker had an infection.



Luckily, because we’d caught it so early, antibiotics saved her.

Mum gaped at me. ‘How did you know?’

‘Tinker told me,’ I said, wondering why this was even a question.

Beth tappped into her psychic gift as a young girl (Credit: Supplied)

My rabbit Benji was not just my best friend, but also my personal life coach and biggest cheerleader.

At 12, I moved to a new school and was sometimes bullied by other girls.

‘Stand up for yourself!’ Benji urged whenever I fretted over the bullies.

I didn’t tell any of the girls about being able to talk to animals, fearing I’d give them more fuel! Instead I just hung out with my dog Cindy.

At 23, I got my own pony, Amberley, and before long, I was chatting with him and the other horses at the riding school. I became known as the equestrian agony aunt because I could tell owners what was wrong with their ponies.

One day, a woman’s horse refused to let her ride.

‘He says his back hurts. He needs a specialist to work on it, and a properly fitted saddle,’ I told her.

One desperate woman begged me to locate her missing dog

His owner contacted an equine back specialist and, sure enough, the horse needed treatment. He then got a new saddle and, after that, he was trotting around like he’d won the Melbourne Cup.

Word spread and people started bringing me photos of their pets so I could ‘chat’ to them remotely.

Before I knew it, I was being called a pet psychic.

Then a radio station invited me on for live pet readings, encouraging listeners to send in pictures of their companions. We were inundated with photos and requests.

One desperate woman begged me to locate her missing dog. I tuned in and saw a clear image.

I became known as the equestrian agony aunt for helping horses. (Credit: Supplied)

‘He’s at a petrol station, about four kilometres from you,’ I told her.

She drove straight there and found him sitting by the pumps.

Cats were trickier because they didn’t always know where they were, so I came up with a feline GPS system. I’d get owners to send me a photo of their front door, then beam that image into the cat’s mind.

‘Go back to the yellow door!’ I commanded one runaway. Sure enough, he strolled home minutes later.

Then I was invited onto a live breakfast TV show. I brought my dog Misty for moral support.

Unfortunately, while I was being interviewed, Misty was busy stealing TV chef Ainsley Harriott’s chicken casserole.

Traumatised chicken

That hilarious television moment got me my own show, The Pet Psychic. I’d go all around the country visiting animals and their owners.

In one episode, I met Sandra, a frazzled mum whose African grey parrot, Chanel, had a habit of swearing like a sailor and escaping like Houdini.

So I asked Chanel what the issue was.

‘Keep the dog away from me!’ Chanel replied.

So Sandra started keeping her pup in a separate room. Chanel never flew away again, and even stopped swearing!

Another time, a chicken named Petal had stopped laying eggs.

I also teach people to read their dog’s mind (Credit: Supplied)

‘She’s traumatised,’ I explained to her owner Caroline, after tuning in.

‘She says a fox took her best friend.’

‘Yes, that’s true,’ Caroline said sadly.

After I reassured Petal that an electric fence was being built, she relaxed and the eggs came rolling back.

Once I spoke to a fox at a wildlife sanctuary. ‘Where’s my friend?’ he asked.

I relayed the message to sanctuary owner Emma, who fought back tears.

‘His friend, Rufus, passed away,’ she replied.

I gently explained this to the fox.

Me and Vivienne. (Credit: Supplied)

‘When I sleep, I’ll dream we are together again,’ he said sadly.

That heartbreaking moment went viral, with hundreds commenting that they were crying into their morning coffee.

I still help owners track lost pets, and decode the mysteries of our furry pals, via my Facebook page, The Pet Psychic.

And of course I love to communicate with my own rescue pups – Popsey the Maltese-poodle and Lily the dachshund – along with my daughter Rachael’s chihuahua, Vivienne Westwoof.

My partner Nigel, 61, a coach builder, loves what I do, as do my all my kids – Rachael, 36, Kieran, 33, and Alice 26. They’re all spiritual too.

I also teach people how to read their pet’s mind. Start with a short meditation – breathe in, hold for seven seconds, then exhale. Repeat this three times. Tap your forehead – your third eye – seven times.

Lily with my book. (Credit: Supplied)

Look at the animal or their photo, say their name three times, and invite them to join you. Pay attention to how you feel – you might sense their emotions or even feel their pain.

Let’s face it – if your pet is talking to you, you should probably listen!

Visit psychicbeth.co.uk

Buy: Everything You Need to Know to Become a Pet Psychic available on Amazon.

