Your Weekly Stars: Aug 21 – Aug 27

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are you focusing on what you hoped would happen instead of firing up what’s currently in front of you? Commit to right now, Aries – it’s threaded with red-hot opportunities. Obtain a newbie’s details – they have plenty to offer.

Lucky numbers 4, 9, 40

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Crank up your signature earthy style, Taurus, as certain people may be willing to assist you in making this project workable, lucrative and heaps of fun. Baby names, pamper specials or classy kinks head your searches.

Lucky numbers 17, 22, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Have you decided to never go down a particular road again? I’ve got news for you, Gemini, as with the speed humps removed, a fresh and fulfilling restart is underlined. A technical hitch lands a new fan.

Lucky numbers 29, 33, 43

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

The time you spend with someone super-sensible gives you the needed nudge to reboot a residential development, relaunch a social media plan, or relish the attention of an admirer. Coming soon – a pregnancy or adoption.

Lucky numbers 27, 31, 34

Leo

July 24 – August 23

A wish comes true when your daily grind eases up, your significant relationship does a retake, or you bump up your personal best. Family interactions or work connections level up from a flailing four to a nice nine, Leo.

Lucky numbers 1, 18, 26

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

There comes a time when you need to just sit back, fully observe what’s occurring, and allow others to flex their muscles. On the flip side, Virgo, you’re happy to break a sweat at the gym or on the playing field.

Lucky numbers 20, 35, 37

Libra

September 24 – October 23

What could possibly be the issue if you launch into a financial offer or job opening that’s furiously trying to get you on board? Apart from the essential scammer scan, Libra, pretty much nothing. To boost or not to boost?

Lucky numbers 7, 8, 11

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You’ve talked a great deal about that game-changer being capable of taking your whole posse to a brilliant new level, Scorpio, but the time to take action is now. Put your phone on ‘do not disturb’ during Sunday’s date.

Lucky numbers 30, 42, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

What if your expectations of a relationship were way off the mark, Sagittarius, and it actually plays out far better than you could ever have imagined? Fix that set of stairs, wonky window or damaged driveway asap.

Lucky numbers 2, 6, 16

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Before being tempted by another boring investment, Capricorn, plug into projects that almost guarantee a happy dollar ending. Tapping into your emotions brings up feelings concerning a newbie, past partner or shelved situation.

Lucky numbers 12, 28, 45

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Have you made up your ever-active mind about someone already? Maybe have a rethink before setting your opinion in stone, Aquarius, as Saturday could involve a complete switcheroo. A cavalcade of chats appeases your curiosity.

Lucky numbers 10, 24, 32

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

With your romantic world picking up speed, Pisces, why not take up the opportunities to bring your financial situation, domestic domain or work arena into alignment? If all you get is crickets with someone, move on.

Lucky numbers 13, 36, 39

