Your Weekly Stars: Aug 14 – Aug 20

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Throwing caution to the wind isn’t anything new to you, Aries. So with a ramped-up relationship or exciting introduction headlined, do your thing without a second thought. Of two great regions which one will you choose?

Lucky numbers 12, 19, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Attended to those crucial documents, sent the email, or composed that love message yet? If you aim to solidify a sale, land that job or confirm someone has feelings, Taurus, stop streaming. Your strong memory spells luck.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 10

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Attention to detail isn’t your go-to, Gemini, unless numbers are in the mix. Tuesday means adding and subtracting to multiply your dollars, stretch your income, or kickstart a money-spinner. Baby plans are underlined.

Lucky numbers 22, 25, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Structuring your finances so they make your vision board come alive without the angst, Cancer? Yeah you are, and with a whole lot of unexpected opportunities thrown into the mix. The next step in a relationship is perfectly clear.

Lucky numbers 4, 11, 35

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Your domestic goddess takes charge of a family function, impresses your special person, or is obsessed with a cooking competition, Leo. Getting back into dancing, gym attendance or regular walking gets a big tick.

Lucky numbers 13, 17, 26

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You lean towards rigidity with your preferences on most levels, Virgo, but you might need to pull out that inner flexibility during Friday’s money talk, residential review or first date. Study or new work is on the agenda.

Lucky numbers 39, 41, 45

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Rather than continuously sitting on a fence, Libra, ease yourself into something that could enhance your bank account, improve your lifestyle, or set up a workable partnership. A cheeky kiss isn’t something to sneeze at.

Lucky numbers 23, 27, 44

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

As you remove toxic contacts from your friend list, rebuild unstable family bridges, or drop everything to meet up with a long-distance connection, Scorpio, jaws start to drop. Some money news is well-timed.

Lucky numbers 9, 16, 17

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Tap into those Sagittarian superpowers that allow you to settle into any type of social situation, neighbourhood, or geographical layout. Flipping a frustrating date on its head leads to unexpected love and improved digestion.

Lucky numbers 20, 32, 42

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

A standing ovation, Capricorn. The way you manage a domestic drama, residential discussion or loved-up weekend is to be commended. Eyes wide open for a brilliant bargain where you least expect to find it.

Lucky numbers 6, 21, 33

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Three out of three isn’t bad, Aquarius. You are wrapped up in a blanket of good health, a mantle of monetary stability and a longed-for love hug. Your ever-forgiving temperament or innovative ideas get a good workout.

Lucky numbers 28, 30, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Previous partnering techniques with someone is your template for planning a work event, family celebration, or subsequent date. And the pairing is a total success. Is a loved one keen on funding your personal project, Pisces?

Lucky numbers 23, 37, 38

