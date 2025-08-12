Your Weekly Stars: Aug 14 – Aug 20

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Throwing caution to the wind isn’t anything new to you, Aries. So with a ramped-up relationship or exciting introduction headlined, do your thing without a second thought. Of two great regions which one will you choose?
Lucky numbers 12, 19, 32
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Attended to those crucial documents, sent the email, or composed that love message yet? If you aim to solidify a sale, land that job or confirm someone has feelings, Taurus, stop streaming. Your strong memory spells luck.
Lucky numbers 1, 7, 10
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Attention to detail isn’t your go-to, Gemini, unless numbers are in the mix. Tuesday means adding and subtracting to multiply your dollars, stretch your income, or kickstart a money-spinner. Baby plans are underlined.
Lucky numbers 22, 25, 34
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Structuring your finances so they make your vision board come alive without the angst, Cancer? Yeah you are, and with a whole lot of unexpected opportunities thrown into the mix. The next step in a relationship is perfectly clear.
Lucky numbers 4, 11, 35
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Your domestic goddess takes charge of a family function, impresses your special person, or is obsessed with a cooking competition, Leo. Getting back into dancing, gym attendance or regular walking gets a big tick.
Lucky numbers 13, 17, 26
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
You lean towards rigidity with your preferences on most levels, Virgo, but you might need to pull out that inner flexibility during Friday’s money talk, residential review or first date. Study or new work is on the agenda.
Lucky numbers 39, 41, 45
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Rather than continuously sitting on a fence, Libra, ease yourself into something that could enhance your bank account, improve your lifestyle, or set up a workable partnership. A cheeky kiss isn’t something to sneeze at.
Lucky numbers 23, 27, 44
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
As you remove toxic contacts from your friend list, rebuild unstable family bridges, or drop everything to meet up with a long-distance connection, Scorpio, jaws start to drop. Some money news is well-timed.
Lucky numbers 9, 16, 17
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Tap into those Sagittarian superpowers that allow you to settle into any type of social situation, neighbourhood, or geographical layout. Flipping a frustrating date on its head leads to unexpected love and improved digestion.
Lucky numbers 20, 32, 42
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
A standing ovation, Capricorn. The way you manage a domestic drama, residential discussion or loved-up weekend is to be commended. Eyes wide open for a brilliant bargain where you least expect to find it.
Lucky numbers 6, 21, 33
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Three out of three isn’t bad, Aquarius. You are wrapped up in a blanket of good health, a mantle of monetary stability and a longed-for love hug. Your ever-forgiving temperament or innovative ideas get a good workout.
Lucky numbers 28, 30, 43
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Previous partnering techniques with someone is your template for planning a work event, family celebration, or subsequent date. And the pairing is a total success. Is a loved one keen on funding your personal project, Pisces?
Lucky numbers 23, 37, 38
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.