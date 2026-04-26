Your weekly stars: April 27 – May 3

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It makes sense, Aries. If you waste time canoodling with someone you don’t see a future with, you’re blocking your best match even making an appearance. The family backs you on a big purchase (yay!).

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Lucky numbers: 3, 16, 40

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Tackle that DIY project, kiddies’ play-dates, or the oldies’ chores asap, Taurus, and you’re free for a tree-lined car trip, romantic meet-up, or sentimental catch-up. That pile of clothing, pots or papers spells dollars.

Lucky numbers: 10, 19, 31

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

If you’re persuaded to date a newbie, reconnect with an ex, or go forward with your current, Gemini, it could come with an exciting life-changing move. A tasty mashup of ideas, interests or veggies feeds everyone’s soul.

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Lucky numbers: 5, 9, 33

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Rather than do your characteristic backtrack, Cancer, fast-forward to the amazing stuff that can be manifested financially, physically or relationship-wise from current activities. Enquire how you can benefit from a particular service, procedure or holiday.

Lucky numbers: 12, 18, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Clear your calendar for a family visit, demanding workshop, or new business venture, Leo – it’s the healer of broken bonds or renewed income. If self-care means stepping outside your comfort zone, you take one for the team!

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Lucky numbers: 20, 30, 43

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Why presume someone doesn’t hear you, isn’t interested, or has a plus-one? This could be your soul-mate, next bestie, or thrice-removed cousin. It speaks volumes that a payment or results-based message is so prompt.

Lucky numbers: 26, 29, 31

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Monetary madness has thankfully left the building, Libra, as financial fitness becomes your middle name. In a flash, you’re on a manifesting journey to pay for further education, overseas travel, or a property deposit. An engagement or baby shower, anyone?.

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Lucky numbers: 6, 24, 28

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Isn’t it nice when everything seems to align in your life, Scorpio? Despite your natural suspicion trying to take control, trust in the sudden steadiness at your disposal. Resuming that body-friendly eating plan yet?

Lucky numbers: 1, 17, 34

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Once you take the guesswork out of a new relationship, potential travel itinerary, or work-from-home proposition, Sagittarius, it’s game on to tag your calendar, tell the kids, or adjust your budget. Neighbourhood maintenance or group activities are standouts.

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Lucky numbers: 15, 27, 35

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Trust your instinct when accepting an invitation, choosing a car, or meeting your co-workers, Capricorn, as that gut feeling could improve your daily grind, heighten your prestige, or revive your libido. Money matters on Tuesday.

Lucky numbers: 2, 14, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You’re not a big fan of following others’ formats, Aquarius, but when someone gives you the cue on Monday, you couldn’t be happier to stick to their game plan. Scroll through those photos – there’s a winner in the mix.

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Lucky numbers: 7, 21, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Why grapple with those stale ideas, Pisces, with a new concept on the whiteboard ready to be powered up for a substantial pay-day? Your ingrained soft-touch sparks off a dinner date or calms down a family meeting.

Lucky numbers: 13, 32, 41

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

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The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

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