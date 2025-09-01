Your Weekly Stars: Sep 4 – 10

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Feeling uncertain about where to take a fresh idea, new partnership or financial freebie? Once you streamline your quicksilver thinking and explore those recommended options, you’re on a roll. A relative takes a terrific turn.

Lucky numbers 10, 15, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

After seriously considering what you want to keep and what needs to be abandoned, Taurus, you’re ready for your next magical life phase. Does a newly ignited business, recent hobby or standout talent have lucrative legs?

Lucky numbers 22, 30, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Once you realise how being apart from someone doesn’t mean it has to be the end of your connection, Gemini, it’s time to plug into those moneymaking activities. Wandering off the beaten path works well for a loved one.

Lucky numbers 1, 8, 12

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your ability to care for family is only surpassed by your capacity to cook up concepts that cater to a continuous cash flow – and Monday kicks off the latter beautifully. Ignoring someone’s dummy spit works best.

Lucky numbers 18, 25, 29

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Getting lost in the frantic vibes of a newly established relationship, work-from-home business, or overdue home renovation, Leo, requires regular energy top-ups. Don’t gloss over a loved one’s announcement or comment.

Lucky numbers 19, 26, 33

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

When a family member, co-worker or your partner chimes in, Virgo, clearly you’re onto something that could propel you into a more favourable lifestyle. An intriguing conversation leads to a hot romance or new money project.

Lucky numbers 42, 43, 45

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Flip-flopping from one game plan to the other only delays your desired result, Libra. Make a decision by Tuesday and just watch developments take shape speedily and without angst. Face a relationship hiccup over a calm cuppa.

Lucky numbers 3, 9, 20

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Good communication, serious trust and total commitment equal a healthy relationship, and your major person holds up in Monday’s challenging conversation. Great news regarding a health matter, travel itinerary or house share.

Lucky numbers 28, 34, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

When meeting a relative, date or colleague for the first time, Sagittarius, you’re unusually lost for words. A pay increase, income stream or unexpected inheritance is locked in to anchor you and yours going forward.

Lucky numbers 14, 38, 40

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

When family, friends or co-workers assure you everything is in order for the work meeting, family event or parents’ group, Capricorn, trust them one hundred per cent! Slip off your slippers and throw on some celebration attire.

Lucky numbers 6, 24, 27

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Single, Aquarius? Even though you claim to be in solitary mode, you might be tempted by a charming newbie. Contentedly coupled up? Separate interests somehow bring you closer. Here comes more creativity and cash.

Lucky numbers 11, 23, 39

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Feeling a light storm brewing in those calm waters? There’s nothing to be bothered about – it’s concerning your life taking a delightful detour involving heaps of activity. Why not take the leap with your person, Pisces?

Lucky numbers 19, 32, 38

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

