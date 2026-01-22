5 Simple Ways to Make Your Workouts More Enjoyable

Although exercise comes with an undeniable list of health benefits, the reality is that it can be hard to get going. And unless you’re a card-carrying gym bunny, sticking to a regular workout regimen can feel almost impossible. But there are ways to make your workouts more enjoyable.

Exercise doesn’t have to be a chore or another thing you need to add to your already packed to-do list. Here are some tips to make exercise more fun – and you won’t even notice you’re working out!

It is possible to enjoy working out. Promise! (Adobe Stock)

1. Create a Playlist

Put together a playlist of your favourite upbeat, high-energy songs to motivate you to get moving. The right playlist can distract you from fatigue, boost your mood and endurance, and set a rhythm for your workout.

2. Be Different

If the thought of running on a treadmill brings tears to your eyes, get creative with your workouts. Try dancing, trampolining, hula hooping, skipping, hiking, rollerskating, stand-up paddleboarding – the only limit is your imagination.

3. Do It with Friends

Consider joining a group class or a local club, or schedule regular workouts with friends. Taking a walk with a friend is a great opportunity to catch up, and you’re more likely to hold each other accountable.

Working out with friends makes it more enjoyable – plus, it gives you an excuse to catch up. (Adobe Stock)

4. Mix It Up

If you tend to get bored quickly, try varying your workouts as much as possible. Consider walks through parks, beaches and trails for a change of scenery, or sign up for new classes or one-off events like fun-runs.

5. Combine It

If you find yourself short on time, try combining your workout with something you enjoy that you’d do anyway. Watch your favourite show while peddling on an exercise bike or listen to a podcast during a walk. Sneaky exercise is still exercise!

The key to making exercise more fun is to do what you enjoy! If you hate running, don’t run – there’s an exercise out there that’s right for you. The most important thing is that you just get moving, and if you enjoy what you’re doing, you’re likely to do it again. More than once.