Everything You Need to Know About Nordic Walking

Although it may be easy to dismiss Nordic walking as just another fitness fad, this is one worth paying attention to, particularly if you’re after a gentle exercise to improve your overall health and wellbeing.

What Is Nordic Walking?

This full-body workout uses poles to mimic cross-country skiing, but it’s low-impact, which means most people can do it.

Despite sounding like a winter sport conducted on a snowy mountaintop, Nordic walking can be carried out on any surface in any climate.

Nordic walking is great if you’re after a gentle exercise to improve your overall health and wellbeing. (Adobe Stock)

It originated in Finland in the 1990s and was a popular summer training routine for cross-country skiers. Now it’s gained popularity worldwide, and is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

How Does It Work?

Nordic walking engages both your upper and lower body. Begin by planting the poles behind you and pushing off with each step. The poles help propel you forward so your legs, arms, shoulders, chest and core all get a workout.

Still not convinced? Nordic walking activates up to 90 per cent of your body’s muscles, compared to just 50 per cent during regular walking.

The poles help propel you forward so you get a full-body workout. (Adobe Stock)

Just the Facts…

Some other health benefits include…

Improved Cardiovascular Fitness: Nordic walking increases your heart rate more than regular walking does.

Burns More Calories: This gentle exercise burns up to 46 per cent more calories than regular walking at the same pace.

Joint-Friendly: The poles provide added support and help to distribute your weight more evenly. This makes it ideal for people with joint pain, arthritis, or those recovering from injury.

Better Posture: Because you engage your core strength as you go, it helps promote better posture.

Mindfulness: Like other outdoor exercises, Nordic walking has been linked to improved mood and reduced stress. It's a great way to relax and unwind.

Social Benefits: Although it can be done alone, it's also a great group activity, making it a fun and social way to exercise.

Now you’re in pole position to give it a go!