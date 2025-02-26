Chloe Sutcliffe, 22, always struggled to lose weight

Devouring the burger and fries, I polished off my Macca’s with a satisfied smile.

Once back home, I stashed the chips and lollies I’d bought at my part-time supermarket job under my bed.

Then I popped down for dinner.

‘Here you go,’ my mum, Gina, then 47, said placing a healthy pasta bake on the table in front of me.

‘Thanks,’ I smiled.

Inwardly I cringed.

Mum had no idea this was my second dinner.

I knew I had to lose weight. Image credit: Supplied

Later that night in my bedroom I binged on chips and chocolate.

The next morning I woke feeling sick to my stomach from the amount of food I’d eaten.

I rushed the wrappers down to the bin without Mum seeing, racked with guilt.

This was my routine most days. I was stuck in a cycle of binge eating.

Tugging the size 20 baggy T-shirt and tracksuit pants across my bulk, I wanted to cry.

Looking back from the mirror was an overweight woman in frumpy clothes, not a bright stylish teenager.

Always sporty as a child I’d played rugby league, swum and danced.

But despite a fit and healthy family with two slender older sisters, Jami and Mackenzie, I constantly battled with my weight.

At 174cm tall, I disguised my weight under baggy clothes.

Seeing my friends in tiny dresses, I felt hopeless – sure I’d never lose weight.

‘I want you to be my bridesmaid,’ my sister Jami, then 29, cheered in April 2021 when I was 19.

Jami and her fiancé Nakul were marrying the following year.

‘That’s amazing,’ I cried, but inside I was dying.

The wedding photos would record how overweight I was forever.

Worse, with four other bridesmaids, Jami would need to find a different dress for me.

I knew I had to lose some weight.

I loved to snack. Image credit: Supplied

Buying a set of electric scales, I looked down in horror as they were unable to read my weight – I was too heavy!

Grabbing a manual set at Kmart, I wept as the dial juddered at 140 kilos.

Desperate to help, Mum took me to the doctor and blood tests revealed I was insulin resistant and showing symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome and metabolic syndrome.

‘You are heading towards diabetes or much worse if you don’t lose weight,’ the doctor explained.

Determined, I began CrossFit three times a week. I researched a calorie-deficit diet – where you burn more calories than you consume – online.

And I discovered you could still eat chocolate and ice cream, but in much smaller portions. I also invested in food scales and a weight loss app to track my food.

Ditching takeaway for homemade versions, I swapped regular mince for extra-lean and, on bread rolls with lettuce, they made tasty burgers.

I used low-calorie pizza bases or pita bread to make healthy pizzas topped with light cheese, ham and pineapple.

I’m fit and healthy now. Image credit: Supplied

Falling in love with healthy cooking, I whipped up meals for the whole family, including tasty breakfast wraps with light cheese and egg whites, and pasta bakes with light sauces in smaller portions.

My wonderful friends came over for delicious home-cooked food rather than eating out.

Their support and that of my amazing family spurred me on.

I went for long morning walks and began working out at home with dumbbells and kettle bells.

And I danced to a workout on TV, making exercise fun.

Six months on I was thrilled to have lost 10 kilos.

I kept on exercising and eating well, strictly weighed my food and avoided eating out as much as I could.

I was astonished when I stepped on the scales in February 2022 before Jami’s wedding, and I’d dropped to a much more toned 120 kilos.

Slipping into the beautiful cream, size 18 bridesmaid dress, I nearly cried.

‘You look beautiful,’ Jami smiled.

Mackenzie, Jami and me. Image credit: Alex Jack Photography

Jami’s wedding day was truly wonderful and I felt inspired.

I need to keep going, I told myself.

I began going to CrossFit five days a week and made a whole new set of friends at the gym.

In January 2023 I was thrilled to reach 100 kilos, and kept going.

Soon my sugar cravings stopped and I happily snacked on vegies and fruit, allowing myself a small sweet treat of chocolate or ice cream each day. My skin was glowing and I felt so good.

In March I whooped in disbelief as the dial registered 90 kilos.

And I cried when a pair of size 12 jeans slipped over my newly slender frame.

When I met a new partner Sione, then 23, the following month at the gym, he couldn’t believe what size I once was.

‘You look fantastic,’ he said. ‘But I would’ve loved you whatever your weight. I’m so proud of you.’

In December 2023 I began working at a gym.

Sharing my story on social media, I was overwhelmed by the reaction.

You’ve really inspired me and changed the way I think about food, followers said.

It felt wonderful encouraging others to lose weight and be healthy, just like me.

But I realised I’d become so restrictive I wasn’t enjoying life.

Sione encouraged me to relax.

I put on 5kg but it hit me, my happy and healthy self was my best self.

I love inspiring others. Image credit: Supplied

Now I’m back to a fit and healthy 90 kilos.

I love working out and eating healthily.

Three years since I began my weight loss journey I’ve never felt happier. And I’m no longer insulin resistant.

I began studying nutrition and last September released a book, Balanced, with healthy recipes for tasty treats like cheese burger and chips, and apple crumble and ice cream.

I lost 50 kilos without ditching all my favourite foods – and I want to help others to be happy and healthy and to do the same.

Now food is fuel not a way to cope emotionally, I’ve healed myself and my relationship with eating.

I can honestly say my happy self is my healthiest self.

To follow Chloe’s journey or buy ‘Balanced’, search @chlo.sutcliffe on Instagram.