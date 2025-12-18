Cancer scammer: She lied to steal money for a boob job

Laura McPherson met her partner, Jon Leonard, in 2011 while working at his company

In 2017, Laura broke the devastating news that she’d been diagnosed with cervical cancer, then over time revealed her cancer had spread and become terminal

Laura’s web of lies unravelled one day when Jon phoned the hospital to pay a bill for a mastectomy, only to discover she’d had a breast augmentation instead

Jon Leonard had it all.



A successful business owner, he’d dedicated much of his career to raising money for several cancer charities, totalling around $79 million.



He also had the love of a gorgeous woman, Laura McPherson, who he’d met at work in 2011.



A single mum, Laura was a dedicated employee, working her way up the ranks at Jon’s company, Ultra Events, to become marketing director.



So in March 2017, when Laura revealed she’d been diagnosed with cervical cancer, Jon was understandably devastated.



As part of her treatment plan, Laura needed chemotherapy. Jon, wanting to be there for his partner, offered to accompany Laura to her medical appointments.



But she always insisted that she went alone.

Advertisement

Laura McPherson revealed in March 2017 that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer (Credit: Facebook)

Laura sent photos to Jon of herself throughout the daunting process, while she received treatments and attended specialist appointments.



As the months went on though, things took a devastating turn.



The cancer had spread to Laura’s colon, bowel, ovaries and breasts.



Determined to do all he could to help his partner, Jon gave Laura cash so that she could go to a specialist private clinic in Austria.



Sadly, things didn’t improve for Laura though, and she broke the news to Jon and her 12-year-old daughter that she was terminally ill.

READ MORE: How Sarah Delashmit scammed her friends with fake illnesses



Desperate, Jon arranged an appointment with a leading cancer specialist, hopeful there was something that could be done.



But Laura declined, insisting on sticking with treatment through the public system instead.



Jon continued transferring money to Laura to help pay for procedures and treatments.

He even treated Laura to a $60,000 Rolex watch, hoping to bring a smile to her face.



But Laura’s daughter struggled to cope with the idea that her mum was dying.



And Jon would often take calls from her school, because she had broken down, distraught.



Things continued to decline and, in 2020, Laura had to have a hysterectomy.

Advertisement

Laura McPherson was given cash by her then partner, Jon, for specialist treatment (Credit: Facebook)

Odd, Jon thought. Why would Laura leave the hospital?

Later on that year, she told Jon she’d also need to have a mastectomy.



In December 2021, Jon dropped Laura off at hospital for further treatment to her cervix, after she’d insisted he didn’t stay with her.



When he asked for a photo to see how she was feeling, Laura told him she was on a drip and her phone was broken.



Suspicious, Jon checked her emails.



He discovered she’d booked a taxi from the hospital to another suburb around 56 kilometres away.

READ MORE: A kiss from Sarah’s husband revealed her cancer

Odd, Jon thought. Why would Laura leave the hospital?



But when he phoned the clinic where Laura had her mastectomy to pay the bill, he discovered more disturbing news.



Records showed she’d undergone a breast augmentation – not had her breast removed.



None of it made sense.



If Laura had lied about that, what else was she hiding?



Feeling used, Jon moved out of their home.

Advertisement

Despite Jon asking her to stop, Laura refused, so Jon went to the police.

Communicating through his solicitor, Jon asked Laura for proof of her cancer and told her to find another place to live.



Laura called Jon ‘disgusting’ for his accusation, and began spreading lies about the reason for their relationship breakdown.



Despite Jon asking her to stop, Laura refused, so Jon went to the police.



In November 2022, police arrested Laura and charged her with fraud, having obtained medical records that proved she’d never had cancer.



She denied everything, until 2024 when she admitted her deception at a hearing.



In March this year, Laura McPherson, 35, appeared at Derby Crown Court, England, and during the hearing, the extent of her lies was laid bare.

Laura sent fake photos of herself undergoing treatment (Credit: Facebook)

McPherson had splurged generous Jon’s cash on getting a boob job, weight loss therapy and luxury trips overseas – not cancer treatment.



Sickeningly, she’d conned him out of more than $50,000.



McPherson had staged photos of her receiving chemo and even convinced her daughter that she was going to die.



She’d also lied about having a hysterectomy, and had climbed a mountain just two days after the supposed procedure.



Speaking in court, Jon, 44, said, ‘I honestly feel like she has stolen years of my life from me.



‘She isolated me from my friends and family and, since we separated, she has been spreading lies about me.



‘I feel like I was deceived in the cruellest way.



She has destroyed my faith in humanity,’ he added.

Judge Jonathan Straw called McPherson a ‘wicked and devious liar’.

Defending McPherson, barrister Laura Pitman said her client suffered from ‘depression, anxiety and symptoms of trauma.’



‘She feels awful for the way she behaved,’ she added.



Judge Jonathan Straw called McPherson a ‘wicked and devious liar’.



He said, ‘It’s difficult to imagine how an individual could be so calculating and cruel to those that loved

and cared for her.’



McPherson – who had recently welcomed a child with a new partner, despite claiming she’d undergone a hysterectomy – was handed a two-year community order with a 40-week curfew and 30 rehabilitation sessions.



She was also ordered to pay back Jon $62,000.



Sharing a statement on Instagram after, Jon wrote, It’s been a really tough few years and I’m proud of myself for holding it together.



It left an eight long year dent in my life and I am happy that the truth is finally out.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.