The Top Fiction Books of 2025
If you were born in the last 100 years you’ll love this book! Elizabeth – aka Betty, Lizzie, Liz – was born in 1928 and we follow her from war-time London, emigrating to Australia, living in Sydney, falling in love, having kids, fighting her as a single mum, and facing tragedy and trauma as well as joy and great friendships. Betty is an ordinary extraordinary woman!
Albeit a little creepy, this dystopian novel is a real page turner. Identical 13-year-old triplets Vincent, Lawrence and William are the last residents of a boys home in England in the 1970s. Meanwhile Nancy, also 13, is living with her parents but has never been allowed out. It’s not a story that’s easy to explain, but that’s part of its brilliance! There’s a slow-burn sense of unease that gradually intensifies, all while the strong, emotionally resonant characters build complex relationships. This book deserves a spot on everyone’s TBR pile. Catherine is a NZ author.
Dominic Salt and his kids Raff, Fern and Orly are caretakers of a small island in the Southern Ocean. During a storm a woman washes up on the waves. Rescued by 17-year-old Fern, Rowan is nursed back to health. But where did she come from and why is she here? Mysteries unfold as Rowan discovers the bases’ communication system is down and the scientists have vanished. This is a gripping thriller wrapped in a family saga and romance.
Media researcher Chloe Elisabeth Wilson makes a striking debut. It’s a gripping, eerie dive into the world of beauty and wellness. Darkly compelling and razor-sharp, this fictional take on the industry pulls back the glossy, primed curtain to reveal something far more sinister. You won’t be able to put it down!
This is a beautifully written and quietly devastating book. With twists that keep you questioning reality, the novel carefully explores the complexity of trauma, memory, and truth. This gentle yet piercing story will leave you feeling unsettled in the best way, wondering who to believe and what damage truly means.
Set in a classic kiwi bach on New Zealand’s Kapiti coast during the summer of 1980s – this story is compelling! Narrated by ten-year old Alex, it follows her budding friendship with another holiday visitor – a boy named Kahu, as they begin to unravel the mystery of a missing girl. The secrets they uncover are surprising. Beautifully written with a blend of nostalgia and suspense.
The Neighbours by Emma Babbington
Set in a leafy Sydney suburb, celeb doctor Richard Wellington has died under suspicious circumstances at the local park. When his neighbour Liv suspects her daughter Gracie might have had something to do with his demise, Liv will do anything to protect her girl at all costs. Emma’s debut thriller novel is the perfect read with a mulled red and a fire this winter.
When a body is found in a bogland in Cornwall, detective Cormac Reilly soon works out who the deceased is. But why was he killed and by whom? Meanwhile Cormac’s old flame Emma comes to him when her husband goes missing. Two more bodies turn up, but are they connected to the bogland body or red herrings? There are twists and turns aplenty in this crime thriller.
This novel is a gripping mix of suspense and deep friendship bonds. After five women meet at a mothers’ group, they embark on yearly family camping trips with partners and kids. Fourteen years on, with the kids now teens, the tension is high at camp with this mixed group and everything goes wrong. The tension will keep you hooked. This is a must-read if you love a thrilling book with real, complex relationships.
Lady Augusta and her twin Julia are amateur detectives who fly under the radar in Regency England, where, at 42, they are considered ‘old maids’. This fast-paced historical romance with a side of intrigue is packed with fabulous characters, plot twists, cliff-hangers and chaotic shenanigans as Gus and Julia help Lord Evan prove his innocence while hiding his sister Hester. What a romp!
Top non-fiction Books of 2025 (so far) from Aussie and NZ Authors
Behind the Home Bar by Cara Devine
Written by Melbourne’s own cocktail expert Cara Devine, Behind the Home Bar is a brilliant guide for anyone who loves a good cocktail but doesn’t want to fork out $25 in crowded bars. This beautifully curated collection covers everything you need to shake, stir and serve stunning cocktails at home. From clever syrups to party-ready punches, it’s packed with inspiration. My personal favourites? The Vanilla and Earl Grey Syrup, the Foggy Calling Cocktail, and the irresistible Party Punch. Cheers to that!
Mumming by Victoria Vanstone
Thinking she’d be an organised parent, Victoria found she was actually more the kind of mum who shouts and throws things. Worried things were deteriorating, and she was teaching her kids bad habits, she set out to change by reading books and blogs, taking a parenting course, doing more regular exercise, and trying to make new friends. What she concluded was mumming is messy and we all struggle but, with love, we make it through.
Everyday Permaculture by Anna Matilda
As a big fan of gardening and reducing my carbon footprint, I’ve been waiting for a book like this! A compendium of recipes, ideas and guidelines of how to live a permaculture-based life no matter how big or small your space is! Anna Matilda is also known as The Urban Nanna and has so many valuable hacks and recipes on her social media!
When Jamila is diagnosed with a brain tumour aged 31, her life is turned upside down as she faces doctors, confronting treatments and disability. With the support of husband Jeremy, she is also mum to their son Rafi. Rosie’s experience of a broken brain is very different – she grew up with severe trauma leading to mental illness. These two friends have written an extraordinary and inspiring book about human frailty, strength and resilience.
Whether you’re after a book to binge over one rainy weekend, or something to savour slowly by the fire, these standout reads from Australian and New Zealand authors prove that 2025 is already a big year for homegrown literature.
We’ll be keeping an eye out for more releases as the year unfolds, but for now, these are the titles we can’t stop recommending. Happy reading!
