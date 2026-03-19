‘People think it’s a dream job’: The truth about being a beer taster

Briony Liebich from Adelaide, SA went from wine lab technician to sensory analyst, eventually landing a role tasting beer at an Adelaide brewery

She’s judged thousands of beers in national and international competitions, including the World Beer Cup in Nashville, US

Now a certified cicerone (the beer version of a wine sommelier), she runs her own business teaching others how to taste and analyse flavour

Here Briony tells her own story in her own words.



Picking up a pint of cool beer, my eyes lit up at the neat head of white froth.

Advertisement

This one looks like a beauty, I smiled, taking a sip.

My senses were tickled as I noticed the lager had some unique hoppy notes.

Very tasty! I thought, jotting down the flavour profile.

I wasn’t just a mad beer connoisseur who took notes on bevvies for fun – I was getting paid to drink them!

Advertisement

Growing up on a vineyard in Barossa Valley, SA, run by my parents, Ron and Janet, I learned early on how different factors can influence the final outcome of a beverage.

Dad Ron, Briony, and mum Janet working at a wine stall at Neat Sips Fortified Festival (Credit: Supplied).

From different varieties of grapes, to ageing time, and the weather – each component can result in a different flavour.

When I turned 18, I was finally able to sample the products my parents worked so hard to create.

Advertisement

‘I can see what the fuss is about,’ I smiled, sipping on a glass of white wine.

I also loved helping out at the cellar door. ‘This one’s liquid gold!’ I’d say, recommending a gorgeous Muscat – a fortified wine.

After school, I got a bachelor of science degree and went on to become a lab technician, where I’d perform routine analysis on wine samples to assure the highest level of quality.

Years later, I moved into a role as a sensory analyst, where I used my five senses to evaluate wines.

Advertisement

In 2011, I moved from vino to beer after landing a job at West End Brewery in Adelaide.

READ MORE: I’ve Made $80k Eating Junk Food

Briony Liebich working at West End Brewery Sensory Lab (Credit: Supplied)

Although I’d never drunk much of it before, I quickly found a new appreciation for a coldie, learning everything there is to know – from aromas to hops, malts and yeast.

Advertisement

And there were so many varieties I’d never even heard of – golden ale, Irish stouts, English porter, and more…

I learned that beer has a shorter shelf-life compared to wine, and if it’s left too long, it can sure taste like cardboard!

‘I never imagined I’d be swapping my morning cuppa for a beer’

Before long, it became my new drink of choice.

At the brewery, every day began with a small tasting at 8.30am.

Advertisement

I never imagined I’d be swapping my morning cuppa for a beer, but that’s when our palates are at their freshest – before becoming desensitised by other food and drinks.

After a few sips, which were swallowed, unlike in wine tasting, me and my team would spend the rest of the day analysing each brew, suggesting tweaks where necessary.

Every batch was checked for consistency and taste.

As my palate expanded, so too did the opportunities I was afforded.

Advertisement

In 2012, I was invited to be on the judging panel for beer at the Royal Adelaide Beer and Cider Awards.

READ MORE: Vinnies volunteer: ‘I found a pup at the op shop!’

Briony working as a Beer Judge at Melbourne Royal AIBA (Credit: Supplied)

And before long, I was on the national judging circuit. I was even invited to Nashville, US, as a World Beer Cup judge.

Advertisement

Sampling thousands of beers from around the world, I felt so lucky to be part of such a unique experience.

When testing beer, I check for appearance – its colour clarity, carbonation and foam behaviour – as well as the aromas, freshness and after-taste.

With practice, you can tell how old a beer is just by its smell!

And it didn’t stop with just beer tastings.

Advertisement

Back home, I was asked to judge oils at the Australian International Olive Awards.

‘Delicious!’ I’d smile, gulping down spoonfuls of flavourful olive oil.

‘For me, a true-blue Aussie pale ale with fruity hops is my go-to on a sunny day’.

In 2021, after a decade at the brewery, I decided to pursue my passion for educating others through my company Flavour Logic, where I teach others how to analyse products.

That year I officially became a cicerone – the beer version of a wine sommelier – after taking a written and tasting exam.

Advertisement

What’s always fascinating is looking at trends in the industry.

Briony running a beer tasting Flavour Logic (Credit: John Krüger)

Currently, brands are bringing back classic and traditional styles of brews which creates greater variety next to their new and experimental flavours.

And with Gen Z’s drinking less than our older generations, the industry has been slowly declining, so there’s been a rise in low and zero alcohol alternatives, which taste just as good!

Advertisement

For me, a true-blue Aussie pale ale with fruity hops is my go-to on a sunny day.

‘Being a beer sommelier has been a dream come true’.

My message for others is to stay curious and be up to trying anything!

People say I have a dream job.

‘How on earth did you get it?!’ they ask, dumbfounded.

Advertisement

But the truth is, there is so much science, recipe adjusting and long hours that go into perfecting the lovely amber nectar that Aussies love.

As a young girl I never imagined I’d grow up to drink beers for a living, but I wouldn’t trade my job for anything.

Being a beer sommelier has been a dream come true.

Subscribe to that’s life! Enjoy real-life stories, brain-teasing puzzles & cash prizes.

FREE home delivery each week

Risk free cancel anytime Subscribe & ENJOY

Advertisement