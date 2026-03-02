My cat shops at Bunnings!

- Sara Calle Herrera, 43, from Brisbane, Qld, has always loved cats
- When she got Socko, they loved doing tricks
- And soon enough, they began going on some epic adventures
Here Sara shares her story in her own words.
Pounding the pavement during a weekend outing in Brisbane, I felt something furry brush against the back of my head.
A long grey tail swept into my face and two fluffy paws appeared on my left shoulder. Turning, I met the amber eyes of my one-year-old mixed-breed cat, Socko, staring lovingly back at me.
‘Oh hello!’ I smiled, as passing strangers gave us shocked double-takes.
You see, Socko is my plus one – my partner in crime – and where I go, he regularly goes too – even if that’s shopping in the city!
We first met in May last year when I visited an RSPCA shelter in town.
‘He was fluffy, with grey fur, pricked-up ears and white toes.’
I was smitten with the rainbow of doggos and kitties in need of a loving home. But there was one particular pussy cat who caught my eye.
He was fluffy, with grey fur, pricked-up ears and white toes.
‘Nice booties,’ I chuckled, scooping him up.
It was love at first sight, and his name was a no-brainer.
Socko was mine!
Taking him home, I had everything ready – from a water and food bowl, to cat toys and play things.
Socko pranced into the apartment making himself right at home. He loved clambering up on things – and particularly on me!
Before long Socko was sitting happily on my shoulder as I painted the walls of my home, and snuggling on my head as I watched TV.
As my new mate became more confident, I decided to teach him some tricks to keep him entertained.
‘High five!’ I’d chant, encouraging him to place his paw against my hand before rewarding him with a treat. Soon he was rolling over on cue, and even jumping through my Pilates circle.
Then he started giving me a sweet little smooch when I called out ‘Kiss!’ and pointed at my lips.
‘Mwah!’ I kissed him back, so proud of my puss.
When I noticed him staring longingly out the window, I thought it was time to let Socko explore even more. Worried about his safety, I bought a backpack carrier and took him for a stroll around the neighbourhood.
‘Soon we were grocery shopping together too!’
He loved it! As I wandered the streets, I could hear him purring in my ear. Soon we were grocery shopping together too!
Socko was so calm and collected, I knew he was ready for even greater adventures. So about three months after I’d adopted Socko, he came with me to Bunnings.
‘Wow! What a cutie!’ other customers laughed as Socko sniffed his way along the pet food aisle.
These days he scampers ahead of me on a lead as I go on trail runs, and he loves getting in his backpack for a cycle around the park.
‘It’s a rare occasion that he isn’t keen for an escapade!’
I love how fearless he is – and his charisma has landed him quite the fan base thanks to my Instagram account @brisbanecitycat.
If he isn’t up for a walk outside, I can tell by how relaxed he is watching Netflix… but it’s a rare occasion that he isn’t keen for an escapade!
One day, I’d love to see my kitty catch the train, ride the bus, enjoy a ferry ride, and even go on a plane. But for now, cuddles and local exploits are keeping him content.
I love my spirited Socko – my brave little bestie.