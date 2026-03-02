My cat shops at Bunnings!

Sara Calle Herrera, 43, from Brisbane, Qld, has always loved cats

When she got Socko, they loved doing tricks

And soon enough, they began going on some epic adventures

Here Sara shares her story in her own words.

Pounding the pavement during a weekend outing in Brisbane, I felt something furry brush against the back of my head.

A long grey tail swept into my face and two fluffy paws appeared on my left shoulder. Turning, I met the amber eyes of my one-year-old mixed-breed cat, Socko, staring lovingly back at me.

‘Oh hello!’ I smiled, as passing strangers gave us shocked double-takes.

You see, Socko is my plus one – my partner in crime – and where I go, he regularly goes too – even if that’s shopping in the city!

We first met in May last year when I visited an RSPCA shelter in town.

‘He was fluffy, with grey fur, pricked-up ears and white toes.’

I was smitten with the rainbow of doggos and kitties in need of a loving home. But there was one particular pussy cat who caught my eye.

He was fluffy, with grey fur, pricked-up ears and white toes.

Sara and Socko on an adventure (Credit: Supplied.)

‘Nice booties,’ I chuckled, scooping him up.

It was love at first sight, and his name was a no-brainer.

Socko was mine!

Taking him home, I had everything ready – from a water and food bowl, to cat toys and play things.

Socko pranced into the apartment making himself right at home. He loved clambering up on things – and particularly on me!

Before long Socko was sitting happily on my shoulder as I painted the walls of my home, and snuggling on my head as I watched TV.

As my new mate became more confident, I decided to teach him some tricks to keep him entertained.

‘High five!’ I’d chant, encouraging him to place his paw against my hand before rewarding him with a treat. Soon he was rolling over on cue, and even jumping through my Pilates circle.

Then he started giving me a sweet little smooch when I called out ‘Kiss!’ and pointed at my lips.

‘Mwah!’ I kissed him back, so proud of my puss.

When I noticed him staring longingly out the window, I thought it was time to let Socko explore even more. Worried about his safety, I bought a backpack carrier and took him for a stroll around the neighbourhood.

‘Soon we were grocery shopping together too!’

He loved it! As I wandered the streets, I could hear him purring in my ear. Soon we were grocery shopping together too!

Socko and Sara at bunnings (Credit: Supplied.)

Socko was so calm and collected, I knew he was ready for even greater adventures. So about three months after I’d adopted Socko, he came with me to Bunnings.

‘Wow! What a cutie!’ other customers laughed as Socko sniffed his way along the pet food aisle.

These days he scampers ahead of me on a lead as I go on trail runs, and he loves getting in his backpack for a cycle around the park.

‘It’s a rare occasion that he isn’t keen for an escapade!’

I love how fearless he is – and his charisma has landed him quite the fan base thanks to my Instagram account @brisbanecitycat.

If he isn’t up for a walk outside, I can tell by how relaxed he is watching Netflix… but it’s a rare occasion that he isn’t keen for an escapade!

One day, I’d love to see my kitty catch the train, ride the bus, enjoy a ferry ride, and even go on a plane. But for now, cuddles and local exploits are keeping him content.

I love my spirited Socko – my brave little bestie.

