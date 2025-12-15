Miracle mum: I wrap Christmas gifts with my feet!

Born without arms, Elena Gallardo, 37, learnt to complete every day tasks like brushing her teeth and twirling using eating utensils using her feet.

Raising three children, Elena learned to care for her bubs, drive a car and cook.

Now there isn’t anything she can’t do!

Here Elena tells her story in her own words.

Twirling strands of saucy spaghetti around my fork, I lifted it to my mouth.

Tucking in, I suddenly realised a crowd of eyes from around the restaurant were all on me.

‘Why are people staring, Mum?’ my three kids, Dominic, then 19, Adryanna,15, and Azriella, six, asked.

‘They’re just curious,’ I replied.

It’s not every day you see someone eat with their feet. But as I was born without arms, it’s all I’ve ever known.

While my mum, Ofelia, who was 35, had a normal pregnancy, doctors believed thyroid medication she’d been taking could have contributed towards my limb difference.

Determined not to let me fall behind, she began training me to hold a spoon between my toes from just three months old.

By the time I was six months, Mum and my dad, Abel, then 54, watched in awe as I could not only pick up the utensils, but hold my own bottle too.

I’d closely watch the movements of my parents, and older sister, Joanne, then eight, to understand how to complete everyday tasks such as brushing my hair or holding a cup.

Mimicking the movements with my legs, I practised over and over until I got it right.

When I started school aged five, everyone was so supportive as I navigated learning with my limb difference.

Elena loves being a mum (Credit: Supplied)

Sitting on the floor, I used my left foot to hold the page of my notebook in place while I wrote with my right.

Thankfully, the other kids never picked on me for being different.

They were just amazed by what I could do.

Each time I nailed something, it gave me more confidence to conquer the next.

But there were certain things that took me longer to get a grasp of, like zippers and buttons on clothes.

Working hard to keep up with my peers, I joined the school soccer and athletics teams and even learned how to swim.

By age eight, after weekly lessons, I’d even learned to play the piano!

I’d become so skilled with my feet that when I was 10, Dad had me wrap the whole family’s Christmas presents all by myself.

Watching a Christmas movie as I cut the paper with scissors, taped it in place, and tied a decorative ribbon on top, I was a total pro.

Years later, aged 16, I was overjoyed to learn I was expecting my first child.

Holding my baby boy, Dominic, in the curve of my legs nine months later, my heart was full. ‘You’re perfect,’ I beamed.

In the early months, while his neck was still fragile, Mum helped move Dominic to and from his cot.

As he got stronger, I became more confident in caring for him myself.

Engaging my abdominal muscles, I’d balance on my bottom and use my feet to lift Dominic from his pram and onto the bed where I could change his nappy using my toes.

At 19 I moved into my first apartment.

Just when I thought I’d mastered life without arms, I discovered the hassle of household chores, like vacuuming, laundry and cooking.

But thanks to support from my family, I learned how to adapt, like always.

Next I learned how to drive, with one foot on the pedal and the other on the steering wheel.

It was amazing to have the freedom to move around as I pleased without having to rely on my family or public transport.

Aged 25, I went on to study Ashiatsu massage – a special technique where therapists use their feet.

Over the years, I welcomed two more beautiful kids, Adryanna in May 2009, and Azriella in March 2018.

Four months after having Azriella, I started posting videos on Facebook of me doing my beauty routine, teaching others how to do the same.

Showing viewers how to apply eyeshadow or curl hair was second nature to me.

Elena with her amazing kids (Credit: Supplied)

But people were amazed by how much I could do using just my feet.

It inspired me to film myself doing other tasks, like cooking, cleaning, driving and taking care of my kids, to give others a glimpse into my life.

That’s talent, one person wrote on one of my videos.

You’re such an inspiration, others commented.

Incredibly, within six years I’ve amassed 576,000 followers.

Since sharing my life on social media, I’ve started mentoring parents and kids who’ve been touched by limb difference through a program called Enhancing Skills for Life.

‘Will my girl lead a happy and independent life?’ an expecting mum asked.

‘I always found a way,’ I soothed.

In early 2023 I connected with Mark, then 34, through Facebook after he’d watched one of my videos.

Elena and Mark (Credit: Supplied)

Falling for his goofy personality and love of rock music, I liked how he looked at me as a person and not as someone with a disability.

Together we welcomed our son, Mark Anthony, in November last year.

While he was too young to appreciate the magic of Christmas, he’s much more alert for when Santa stops by this year!

As Dominic, now 20, Adryanna, 16, and Azriella, seven, take turns playing with Mark Anthony, I’ll be busy wrapping presents, dressing the tree and cooking up a feast in the kitchen.

Life without arms hasn’t been easy, but I’m proof that with determination, you can achieve anything!

