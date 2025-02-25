Victoria Maclean, 44 has more than 9000 items in her Harry Potter collection

The busy mum has spent years curating her magical collection

She even named her son Harry, after the boy wizard!

Here Victoria shares her story in her own words.

Advertisement

‘Mum package for you… again!’ my son Harry, 15, cried from the front door, arms piled with parcels.

Taking the boxes from his grasp, I beamed.

As a Harry Potter fanatic, I’m always on the hunt for new and special pieces to add to my collection.

Unlike in the books, where there’s No post on Sundays, I’m constantly receiving packages full of Harry Potter memorabilia.

Advertisement

Me as Professor McGonagall. Image credit: Supplied (Credit: Supplied)

Since reading Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, aged 21, while pregnant with my son Daniel, I’d been hooked on the magical world JK Rowling created.

Growing up, I’d found reading difficult thanks to my dyslexia, but I’d always loved tales of magic, witches and wizards.

So a few years after the novel hit shelves, I gave it a go.

Advertisement

It’s a kid’s book, I figured. It shouldn’t be so hard to get through.

Turning the final page two weeks later, I fought back tears.

I didn’t want to leave Hogwarts behind.

I devoured the rest of the series just as quickly.

Advertisement

And the magic left a lasting impact on me.

If I can’t visit Hogwarts, I’ll bring Hogwarts to me, I figured.

My miniature of Dumbledore’s office. Image credit: Supplied

So I purchased a Harry Potter-themed snow globe.

Advertisement

Unwrapping the beautiful ornament, I felt a rush of joy.

It felt like I owned a piece of magic.

Before long, my home was filled with trinkets and treasures related to the fantasy world.

‘The magic left a lasting impact on me’

Advertisement

And now, aged 44, I have more than 9000 items in my collection.

Brooms, robes, hats, wands and books fill every nook and cranny of my home, with boxes, drawers and any cupboard – even the one under the stairs – bursting with memorabilia.

My hubby Adam, now 45, and kids Monica, 26, Daniel, 23, and Harry, 15 – named after the famous boy wizard – have learned to love the series too.

Though my husband and sons favour Star Wars over ‘The Boy Who Lived’, I was overjoyed when Monica developed a passion for the wizarding world too.

Advertisement

My mum, Sue, also loved Harry Potter.

Sadly she passed away in 2015 aged 64 from heart complications.

Today, my collection is worth over $498,000.

I love my Hogwarts collection. Image credit: Supplied

Advertisement

In 2024 I was named one of the biggest collectors of Harry Potter memorabilia in the world by Airtasker.

My most prized item is a cabinet containing a handmade 24-carat gold-leaf miniature replica of Professor Dumbledore’s office.

Estimated to be worth more than $69,000, a friend created the one-of-a-kind piece shortly after Mum passed, and added a beautiful tribute to her.

In one of the office drawers is a small vial of Mum’s ashes, along with a Bible.

Advertisement

Every time I lay eyes on it, I feel closer to Mum and her spirit.

My passion follows me to work as a hotel receptionist too. I make sure to accessorise my uniform with a pair of Harry Potter-themed socks or earrings each day.

‘Love your jewels,’ one guest cried spying my Time Turner earrings.

Every time I lay eyes Dumbledore’s office, I feel closer to Mum and her spirit. Image credit: Supplied

Advertisement

When not at work, I’m busy making videos to share online on TikTok and YouTube, both @VictoriaMaclean.

My YouTube channel, where fans watch me unbox my purchases, has more than 87,000 followers.

‘I absolutely love how you talk to the camera like we’re all your friends!’ one told me on a recent video.

It warms my heart that I’ve now made special friendships, all connected by our love of the series.

Advertisement

I’ve found friends through Harry Potter that I know I’ll have for the rest of my life.

While some may scoff at my collection, for me it makes every day magical.

I’ll never give that up.