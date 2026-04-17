‘Sickening’: Kevin West slayed his wife to save cash

Marcelle ‘Marcy’ West’s autopsy determined her cause of death was likely a fatal seizure

The truth unravelled when detectives received a tip off that her husband Kevin was having an affair

He was eventually arrested for Marcy’s murder

Marcy was always proud of her fire chief husband in his uniform. After 22 years of marriage, Marcelle ‘Marcy’ West lived for her family.

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She’d met husband Kevin when she was working as a clerk in a hospital and he was transporting patients.

Marrying in 2002, they went on to welcome their son, Ted, the next year. Their daughter, Megan, followed two years later.

A fun mum, Marcy loved singing to her kids. And she adored gossiping with her daughter during long car rides.

On January 7, 2024, Marcy’s night started out like any other.

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Kevin, then 49, had grabbed Chinese takeaway for the family and they sat down to watch a movie.

At around 7.30pm, Marcy, then 48, chatted away on the phone to her mother, Clara.

When Marcy complained of a headache shortly after, Kevin frowned, asking if she was okay.

‘He found Marcy having a seizure.’

Taking pain medication, she then vomited, before they turned in for the night.

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Around 4.30am, Kevin was woken by their dog Sadie whimpering. In shock, he found Marcy having a seizure.

Placing his wife on the floor in the recovery position, he rushed to call emergency services, then began CPR.

When paramedics arrived, Marcy was tragically pronounced dead, leaving the kids devastated.

Marcy West

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An autopsy determined Marcy’s cause of death was likely a fatal seizure. A large bruise was found on the back of her head, but any foul play was ruled out.

But as her family gathered to organise Marcy’s funeral, it was clear things were not quite as they seemed.

Detectives received a tip off that Kevin was having an affair after he’d been seen bowling with another woman a year earlier.

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Police rushed to order a second autopsy and, shockingly, it found that Marcy had bruising under her jaw, brain swelling, and haemorrhaging on the back and sides of her neck.

Was it possible that Marcy’s death was no accident?

After questioning, Kevin admitted he’d been having an affair with a woman named Cynthia Ward.

It’d begun in 2004, but then fizzled out before the pair picked things back up in 2023.

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‘I talked about divorce but… there’s no way I could go through with it,’ Kevin told police. ‘Marcy and I had too much together.’

‘Investigators discovered a love letter.’

Yet when investigators discovered a love letter from Kevin to Cynthia stashed in his garage, things didn’t add up.

Our story will ring in the New Year, loud for all to hear, he’d penned.

Police, convinced Kevin was involved with Marcy’s death, arrested him for murder.

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But he denied it all. Out on bail, he carried on with life, even proposing to Cynthia eight months later.

When Kevin West, 52, appeared in Clark County Superior Court, Washington, US, in January 2026, the diabolical truth of his lies became clear.

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Messages from Kevin’s phone revealed he’d told Cynthia’s family that he would move out and begin divorce proceedings on January 8 – the very day of Marcy’s death.

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Incriminating data from his phone also contradicted his claims that he’d turned in early that night, showing he’d been pacing for hours.

The defence suggested Marcy had checked her husband’s phone and paid the ultimate price for uncovering his affair.

Shockingly, Kevin’s colleague Chief Kevin Villines testified that, just hours after Marcy died, Kevin confessed, ‘I feel bad for not feeling bad.’

Others were shocked by how he instantly took down Marcy’s photos and got rid of her belongings.

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Kevin West (Credit: City of Camas)

The prosecution also revealed that the West’s had more than $140,000 worth of debts, and Kevin had stormed out of work one day after calculating what he’d owe Marcy in a divorce settlement.

Was it possible that, rather than seek divorce, West had murdered Marcy to save money?

Following the second autopsy, it was found that Marcy had actually died of asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the neck.

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Her son Ted, 22, claimed he’d given his mother an intense deep massage the day before she died, which the defence suggested may have triggered a seizure.

‘I love and respect my father deeply,’ Ted said, adding, ‘He has given me many reasons to trust him.’

However, Megan, 20, disagreed, certain their father was to blame for their mother’s death.

‘West maintained his innocence.’

Through it all, West maintained his innocence.

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‘I’m truly sorry for having an affair. I know it was wrong and I should have waited for the divorce to be finalised… but that is my only wrongdoing,’ he said.

But the jury saw through his lies, finding him guilty of murder. Sickeningly, West had used his medical experience to stage Marcy’s death to look like a fatal seizure when in fact he’d strangled her – all in a bid to avoid a costly divorce.

In February, Judge Robert Lewis sentenced Kevin West to 25 years.

Kevin West in jail

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Sadly the case shattered the family in two.

‘I will always love my brother,’ Megan told KPTV news afterwards. ‘But it is sickening to know he has been led by the lies and manipulation of my family.’

She added, ‘My father’s actions took my mum’s life. They took my future with her.’

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Speaking about her mum, Megan reminisced about the last time they’d spoken, how Marcy had offered her help with an astronomy assignment.

‘Now, every night I get to look up at the sky and there’s always one star that is brighter than the rest. I know that’s her. And in that light, I feel her love.’

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