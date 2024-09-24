Diagnosed with attention deficit disorder, Bridget Chant, 25, from Toowoomba, Qld, struggled with day to day tasks.

Though everything changed when she met Hamlet, the Indian ringneck parrot.

Together the pair are unstoppable!

Here Bridget tells her story in her own words.

Swiping my paintbrush across the canvas, my heart was beating out of my chest.

I turned to painting whenever I suffered an attack of anxiety, but it wasn’t working as well as it used to.

I need to find a better coping mechanism, I thought.

Fleeing the nest in 2018, I’d moved to Toowoomba, Qld, to study creative arts.

It was my first time flying solo and I was feeling the pressure of being an adult.

Diagnosed with attention deficit disorder, or ADD, at 10, I sometimes struggled with day to day tasks.

One thing that had helped me as a child was my pet cockatiel, Cinnamon.

I’m so lucky to have Hamlet in my life (Credit: Supplied)

She’d calm me down and caring for her gave me a focus.

Sadly, Cinnamon had died after 10 years together.

But now I was ready to love another bird.

I liked Indian ringneck parrots so researched them and found out that they’re chatty.

I think one would be perfect for me, I soon decided.

So I contacted an ethical breeder.

I was looking for a yellow male, but when they sent me a photo of their new chicks, I was drawn to a beautiful blue boy.

Hamlet is my feathered therapist (Credit: Supplied)

‘That’s the one!’ I told my parents, Paul and Julie, over the phone.

So a few weeks later, I picked him up.

Studying Shakespeare, I’d read about a prince called Hamlet.

And walking into my apartment that afternoon, I knew I had the name for my parrot.

‘I’m going to name you Hamlet,’ I giggled.

He dipped his head in my partner Steve’s cereal bowl and sat on my head while I did my make-up.

‘What doing?’ I’d say when I walked in after a long day.

We love our kisses (Credit: Supplied)

I was hoping he’d learn to talk.

Out of his cage, he’d sit on my shoulder while I confided in him.

Six months later, I spotted Hamlet sitting on the shower and whistled to him.

‘I’m so lucky to have you.’

Soon he was mimicking me. And, a little while after that, he even said his first words, ‘What doing?’

Then a few months later, I had another panic attack.

‘Hello, what doing?’ Hamlet asked, sitting on my leg.

It was so comforting, he was like a therapist.

My boyfriend Steve, me and Hamlet (Credit: Supplied)

‘I’m so lucky to have you,’ I replied once it was over.

During lockdowns, I wanted to share Hamlet, who could now say more phrases, with the world.

‘Kisses,’ Hamlet said, reaching up for a kiss as I filmed him.

Sharing videos online, I began receiving heartwarming messages.

My little boy is non-verbal and doesn’t like to be touched. After showing him Hamlet, tonight he asked me for ‘kisses’, a mum messaged.

I was so touched.

They say birds of a feather flock together, and Hamlet and I make a perfect pair!