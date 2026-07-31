‘Did he just flirt with me?’ Aussie mum’s Facebook Marketplace sale turned into true love

In 2020, Renee posted on Facebook Marketplace looking to sell her wooden cabinet when she got a message from an interested buyer

A man named Daniel was on his way to pick up the cabinet and offered to buy Renee a coffee

The two couldn’t help but fall in love, and six years later, they are getting married

Here Renee Tinson, 40, Canberra, ACT, tells his story in her own words.

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Snapping photos of the wooden cabinet, I hit ‘Post’ to Facebook Marketplace.

Surrounded by packing boxes, it was July 2020, and I was downsizing to a smaller place due to a break-up, and was looking to get rid of the furniture I didn’t need.

I’d been flooded with replies to my posts, but none that seemed legit, until I got a message from Daniel.

I’m really interested. When’s a time I can collect? he asked.

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I let him know I’d be home that day and arranged for him to come by at 3pm to grab the cabinet.

I’m just at the shops getting cash out. I’m going to grab myself takeaway coffee. Did you want a coffee? I hope that’s not weird asking that, Daniel texted on Messenger.

I’d been packing all morning, dressed in my trackies and hair a mess, and hadn’t had a break

– so I figured, why not!

I won’t say no, I typed, putting in my order for a cappuccino with no sugar.

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Sweet enough, hey! he joked in reply.

READ MORE: ‘I’m going to die!’ Mum’s eerie warning before her heart stopped after birth

Renee. Credit: Supplied

Is he flirting with me!? I thought, clicking onto his Facebook profile.

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With his dark hair and gorgeous blue eyes, I thought he was cute.

When Daniel arrived right on time, I thanked him for my coffee and led him inside to check out the cabinet.

‘Do you want to sit and we can have our coffees, or are you in a hurry?’ I asked.

‘Would love to,’ he replied, as he joined me at the kitchen table.

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Within minutes we were chatting like we’d known one another forever. Between sips of coffee I learned that we were both single parents. Daniel, then 36, was a proud dad to Emily, then 13, and Henry, 12, and I had Ryder, my precious four-year-old son.

‘Ryder’s the best. He lights up my life,’ I said.

Daniel worked in the public service and – also like me – was recently separated.

Before I knew it, over an hour had passed and our coffees were finished.

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But I wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye yet.

READ MORE: Our girl survived a tumour bigger than her body. This is her life now

A message on Facebook Marketplace between Renee and Daniel. Credit: Supplied

‘Fancy another? I can make them,’ I offered.

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‘Sounds great,’ he said.

My house in disarray as I packed, I was mortified to find I had no clean coffee cups. Quickly washing up one from the sink, I turned to find Daniel beside me holding a tea towel.

As he took the cup and dried it, it felt like the most natural thing in the world. Who is this guy?! I thought.

As Daniel headed for the door around 5.30pm, we swapped numbers. He was almost at his truck when we realised he’d forgotten to grab the cabinet!

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Picking it up easily, he slid it into the back of the car, handing me $50.

‘It was so great to meet you,’ he said.

‘You too,’ I smiled.

Renee and Daniel hit it off in the online chat. Credit: Supplied

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I beamed from ear-to-ear when my phone lit up with a text from Daniel the next day. Good morning. Have a good day, he wrote.

Texts – and sparks – flew back and forth, and soon we were speaking on the phone every day.

But conscious we both had kids, we wanted to take things slowly. We had our first ‘official date’ in October when Daniel took me out to dinner.

Both busy with work and kid commitments, it was tricky to find time to see one another, so often we’d just grab a quick coffee during our lunch breaks.

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Those 15-minute meetings would make my whole week!

I hadn’t been looking for love, but I was smitten.

Family and friends loved hearing about our ‘meet cute’. ‘It’s like a Hallmark movie!’ they cried.

By December we were official and introduced our kids with a joint Christmas celebration. They got on like a house on fire.

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Watching the kids open their presents, Daniel and I cosied up on the couch – it was perfect.

In April 2024 we moved in together and became one big happy family!

READ MORE: I drove past a car crash. Mother’s instinct told me it was my daughter

Renee and Daniel fell in love. Credit: Supplied

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The kids bonded over soccer and loved playing games together.

Not long after, Daniel and I got matching coffee cup tattoos on our wrists – in honour of how we met.

I’d never been happier until, in September 2025, Daniel took me away for the weekend to Mollymook, NSW.

‘I was thinking we could do a nice dinner if you want to do your hair and make-up. We can check out the beach beforehand,’ he suggested as we unpacked.

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Comfortable in trackies and a jumper, it was too cold to change.

‘Nah I’m comfy like this. Let’s just go,’ I replied.

At the beach, cold wind whipped strands of my messy bun into my face as we took in the water from the lookout.

Wandering down to the water, Daniel and I took shelter in a little cove. Looking out to sea, when I turned I saw Daniel was down on one knee, ring box in hand.

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I almost fell over.

Family photo-L-R Daniel, Henry, Renee, Ryder and Emily. Credit: Supplied

‘Will you marry me?’ Daniel asked.

‘Yes!’ I cried, as he slid the stunning oval diamond ring on my finger.

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There on the beach, we video called the kids – Emily, then 18, Henry, 17, and Ryder, nine – straight away. As I showed off the sparkling ring, they squealed with glee.

‘I can’t believe I’m wearing trackies,’ I laughed.

‘You didn’t have fancy clothes, your hair done and make-up on when we met – it’s true to who you are. You look perfect,’ Daniel beamed.

After, we celebrated with dinner at the Mollymook Golf Club.

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We plan to say ‘I do’ in Mollymook in February 2027.

And the cabinet that started our love story is coming too – we’re going to use it as the entry table for our wishing well and cards!

Who knew that a Facebook post would find me a fiancé!

They say love comes into your life when you least expect it, and Daniel’s been the greatest surprise of my life.

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