Bargain Boss: Aussie mum saves $15k at the checkout

Amanda Dean, 39, from Melbourne, Vic has always been super thrifty

During Covid, she launched her money savvy Instagram account

With over 26k followers, they also share a thing or two

Here she shares her story in her own words.

Advertisement

Spying a pair of discounted pyjamas on the shelf, I put them straight in my basket.

The lovely cotton set had been marked down from $30 to just $2. What a bargain! I thought.

I’d needed a new pair, but had held out until I found ones that weren’t just cheap but would last more than one season.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve been a very frugal person.

Advertisement

My mum, Christine, who raised me on her own, instilled in me the importance of sticking to a budget and making a dollar stretch.

A bargain shopper, she’d keep her eye out for a good sale, and also handmade some outfits.

And while she cooked us nutritious meals at home, we had a special mum-and-daughter date night once a week where we got $1 hot dogs at the servo. It was such a treat!

‘My thrifty mum was my superhero.’

Mum, who worked hard as a nurse, was my superhero.

Advertisement

As an adult, I landed a job in consumer affairs, and in 2006, at 20, I began dating my old high school friend, Stephen, then 21.

In 2009, I was elated when Stephen proposed.

With a wedding on the way, I wanted to keep the costs down.

So we handmade the invites and researched venues with low-cost packages. I also used wedding coupons I’d racked up at bridal events and scored a gorgeous wedding dress for half-price.

Advertisement

Tying the knot in January 2011 in front of our loved ones was perfect.

Two years later we welcomed our beautiful daughter, Alyssa, in March 2013, followed by our son, Levi, in January 2016.

Amanda, Levi, Alyssa and Stephen (Credit: Supplied.)

To prepare for their arrivals, I stocked up on everything in bulk that I found on discount, including clothes, nappies and wipes.

Advertisement

In June 2019, I left my job to find a new one.

But then the pandemic hit in 2020. We couldn’t take Alyssa, then seven, and Levi, four, on our usual low-cost outings to the shops or play centres.

So to keep them entertained on a budget, we had dance parties at home and scavenger hunts. And to keep the romance alive, Stephen and I had regular ‘destination nights’, where we’d whip up a meal and watch a movie featuring a different country.

READ MORE: Family’s thrifty tips: ‘We’ve saved $75,000!’

READ MORE: How this thrifty mum halved her grocery bill

Advertisement

One time we had clam chowder and watched Mission Impossible to feel like we’d been in San Francisco. And another time we had a mezze platter and Greek beer while watching My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

But relying on just Steven’s income as a building surveyor meant we had to make our money stretch further than ever.

‘I’d look out for any items marked down.’

So when buying groceries, I’d look out for any items marked down.

I generally found the best deals from 4-9pm.

Advertisement

Once, at around 6.30pm, I picked up a humongous haul of salmon, prawns, organic chicken, turkey mince, grass fed mince, ready-made pizzas, fried rice, pies, bacon and baked goods that was worth a whopping $453 for just $89!

Another time, I picked up several packets of hoisin chicken kebabs, three triple cream brie, a whole duck, yoghurts and sausage rolls worth $112 for $28!

I also bought Woolies gift cards through the Everyday Rewards app which gave me a further three per cent saving!

Advertisement

It got me thinking – surely other parents would benefit from hearing my savings hacks too.

So I set up an Instagram account, @bargain.boss, uploading photos of any deals I came across.

As my audience grew, I’d share anything and everything related to bargains and frugal tips and tricks – like using loyalty programs from major supermarkets and cashback apps such as TopCashback.

‘It was like being paid to shop!’

It’s so easy – you buy an item through the app and receive a percentage back.

Advertisement

It’s like being paid to shop! I thought.

Incredibly, I also discovered another hack at Coles. In selected stores, if they were out of hot roast chooks, shoppers were entitled to a voucher for a complimentary chicken. It meant a free dinner for my family!

I also save by purchasing things like health and household items on Amazon Prime, where by clicking the ‘subscribe and save’ option, you can save up to 10 per cent and get free shipping.

Advertisement

Then in 2023, I began partnering with brands who paid me to promote their products online.

READ MORE: Aussie mum shares her money saving hacks: ‘I’m a proud stingy mama’

They were kind enough to give me discount codes to share with my followers to help keep their costs down too.

‘I’d managed to make $33k.’

By the end of the year, I’d managed to make $33k from my side hustles such as selling old clothes, as well as the brand deals.

Advertisement

My kids even got in on the fun – selling some of their toys for $682 at the markets.

I’m working part-time in a solicitor’s office now. But I’ve saved more than $15k at the checkout – online and at the shops – thanks to cashback apps, on groceries and clothes as well as flights and hotels when travelling for family holidays.

Having amassed over 26k followers, my online community of fellow thrifty shoppers is thriving – and they often teach me a trick or two as well!

As our family loves to travel, we’ve put our savings towards well-deserved holidays overseas, such as Tokyo to celebrate my 40th birthday this month.

Advertisement

It’s important to save, but also to have fun along the way!

Loading the player…

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! SIGN UP NOW Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement