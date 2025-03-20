Cassie Crofts, 36, from Sunshine Coast, Qld launched her private investigation business Venus Investigations in October 2024

Starting out, she mostly did background checks, but now she also follows her clients’ partners to track their whereabouts

Cassie has discovered the common signs of cheating since becoming a PI

Here Cassie shares her story in her own words.

Slipping into a little black dress and putting on my favourite red pumps, I called my bestie.

‘Meet me at the bar in 10 minutes,’ I said, running out the door.

Soon after, we were sipping on cocktails, catching up on old times.

But I wasn’t just there for a fun hang with my mate. I was on a mission.

Scanning the dining area, I tracked my target – my client’s husband.

He was engaging in flirty banter with a multitude of hot singles.

‘I’ve always had a passion for solving mysteries.’

Quickly, I took out my phone to take some stealthy photos of him, pretending to take pics of my best friend as she posed for the camera.

Taking sneaky snaps of strangers might come off as odd behaviour, but it’s all in a day’s work for a private investigator.

I’ve always had a sense of adventure and a passion for solving mysteries.

As a little girl, I loved reading books full of twists and turns, as well as decoding tricky escape rooms with my little brother.

After graduating from high school, I went on to work in media, first as a publicist before dipping my toes into editing and radio production.

Then one day in early 2024, I was at the pub with friends when one of them shared some concerns about the guy she was dating.

‘He’s been secretive with his phone and he’s also ghosting my calls for long periods at a time,’ she teared up.

His odd behaviour made me question whether he was being unfaithful.

It made my blood boil for my friend, and women everywhere, who had been in similar situations.

The more I thought about it, the more I wondered how I could find answers for the women who crave them.

Then the idea hit me.

Why don’t I become a private investigator?

Me ready for undercover work (Credit: Supplied.)

Most people thought PIs were like ones in cartoons that wore big trench coats and carried binoculars.

But I wouldn’t be like that.

‘I want to be the relatable girlfriend who has other women’s backs,’ I told friends and family.

Sharing my idea with them, everyone was supportive.

‘That’s so needed! In fact, I have someone who might want to get in touch with you,’ several friends said.

At that, I enrolled in an online course to obtain my PI licence, which I completed in six months.

I also had to get my fingerprints taken by the cops as well as get a police check.

I stayed in my job in radio while doing the course on weekends and at night.

Launching my website Venus Investigations in October 2024, I was ready to get to work.

At first, I spread the news of my services through word of mouth.

And I was mostly doing background checks for women who felt suspicious of their spouse, or for girls entering new relationships after meeting their match on dating apps, wanting to be sure they were decent blokes.

I used multiple databases, one of them open just to private investigators, to find out if there were any court records or AVO applications.

As word continued to spread, I began taking on more complex cases, including catching cheating hubbies.

One client who resided in Queensland told me her husband had been regularly away seeing family in NSW, which seemed odd as he’d never have usually done that.

‘I think he’s seeing someone else,’ she confided in me.

Sitting down with her, she told me she’d already scoured their shared bank account for any clues. Although she found several transactions for supermarkets, Kmart and Bunnings that she couldn’t explain, there wasn’t a location attached to the stores.

‘It felt good to nab a cheater at the checkout – and to be paid for it!’

‘Does your hubby have any rewards accounts like FlyBuys?’ I asked her.

‘Yes!’ she said.

Searching through the account online, we surveyed recent transactions which revealed he’d been shopping in the same suburb where his ex-girlfriend lived.

He’d said he was in NSW seeing family when really he was 85 kilometres away visiting his ex!

Advertisement

My client’s gut feeling had been right, and now her hubby had some serious explaining to do.

He might get a discount on groceries, but at what cost? I thought, disappointed, but thankful his wife finally had answers.

Hard at work with a friend (Credit: Supplied.)

It felt good to nab a cheater at the checkout – and to be paid for it!

A lot of my work is done on the computer.

I use social media to view people’s photos and if they post Instagram stories with their location, I race over to the venue to keep a close eye on their antics.

I take shots of deceitful partners by hiding my camera in my pocket or using a special coffee cup with a camera built inside the lid.

And when following someone, I’ll often drive a hire car and change clothes throughout the day.

Sometimes I even bring my sausage dog Olive as my trusty partner in crime.

‘I’ve learned the most common signs of cheating.’

I can’t take on every case though. If I know someone involved, I respectfully decline due to a conflict of interest. And if something is out of my area of expertise, such as a workplace investigation, I can’t go ahead.

I also help men who are concerned their girlfriends or wives are being unfaithful.

From my learnings so far, I’ve picked up on the most common signs of cheating.

For instance, if your partner is always withdrawing cash instead of using a card, they may be purposefully trying to evade leaving any traces of their transactions.

New hobbies or a sudden change in music tastes could also be something to look out for, as it may indicate their eyes and ears are lingering elsewhere to impress another suitor.

While my career may raise some eyebrows, I believe everyone deserves truth in a relationship.

I’ve learned that if you have an instinct something is astray, you should always trust your gut!

Sign up to receive the latest

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use