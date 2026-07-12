  •  
Advertisement
Home Puzzles & Competitions

that’s life! Mega Monthly August 2026

Please fill in your full name, email address, mailing address and phone number along with your answers to the puzzles you wish to enter.

Advertisement

Kindly Note:

-You can only enter once online for each issue.

-The online coupon must be completed in one session and submitted when you have answered all the puzzles you wish to enter.

-The magazine cover, barcode or a receipt must be retained by you as proof of purchase to claim all prizes over the value of $250.

Advertisement

Having trouble with entering online? Click Here

Have a question about our Puzzles or Competitions? Click this link to view our Frequently Asked Questions

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement