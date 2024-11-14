Why we think this is the best kitty litter in Australia

Are you tired of your furry friend tracking kitty litter through the house and leaving your home smelling unpleasant? Well get ready to ditch the litter box blues with Michu Wonder Litter!

This Aussie innovative litter is the first 100% natural solution made entirely from eco-friendly, plant-based ingredients like tapioca starch, corn starch and guar gum. Making it better for the environment (reducing the impact caused by traditional clay-based litters), gentler on your furry friends’ paws and less hassle for you!

But the benefits don’t stop there. Michu Wonder Litter also solves your scooping nightmares – within five seconds of the petite paw-friendly pellets coming in contact with liquid, the litter forms perfect clumps that separates away with a single lift. So, no more wrestling with stubborn clay mess.

Michu Wonder Litter provides superior absorption, instantly eliminating odours and leaving a fresh white tea scented environment that respects your cat’s sensitive nose. Plus, the dust-free experience keeps your space cleaner for longer and reduces the risk of respiratory issues.

The best part? Michu’s litter options work seamlessly across their automatic and traditional litter boxes. So whether you have an automatic or class approach to litter boxes, Michu has you covered! A 2.5kg bag provides continuous waste absorption for a month, reducing the need for frequent litter box changes.

Check out the that’s life! top 5 Michu cat products:

Michu Wonder Litter 01 Michu Wonder Litter From $22.99 Michu Wonder Litter is made from natural, plant-based materials, perfect for eco-conscious pet owners. Unlike traditional clay litters that harm the environment, this sustainable option supports a greener planet while ensuring a safe, comfortable space for your cat. Shop Now

Michu Premium Mixed Tofu Cat Litter Pro Gen2 02 Michu Premium Mixed Tofu Cat Litter Pro Gen2 From $16.79 Michu Premium Mixed Tofu Cat Litter, made with a unique formula that combines natural clumping properties with tofu, offering 10 times the odour absorption. Simplify your pet care with Michu’s innovative solution, ensuring a healthier environment for your home and pet. Shop Now

Michu Tofu Cat Litter Gen3 03 Michu Tofu Cat Litter Gen3 From $14.99 Michu Tofu Cat Litter, made from premium ingredients, offers a luxurious litter box experience for your sophisticated feline. Just 2.5kg of this flushable litter provides continuous waste absorption for an entire month, eliminating the hassle of frequent changes. Shop Now

Michu XXL Sage Deluxe Cat Litter Box 04 Michu XXL Sage Deluxe Cat Litter Box $119.00 Michu XXL Sage Deluxe Cat Litter Box – Discover the ultimate solution with Michu’s large cat litter box, perfect for regal felines and pint-sized puppies alike. This spacious kitty litter box, with its high walls, ensures privacy and keeps messes contained, offering unmatched cleanliness and odour control. Elevate your pet care experience with the option of cat litter box lids for added hygiene and convenience. Choose Michu for the best in pet care and comfort. Shop Now

Michu XL Castle 2-in-1 Semi- Closed Cat Litter Box with Scratch Pad 05 Michu XL Castle 2-in-1 Semi- Closed Cat Litter Box with Scratch Pad $169.00 Michu XL Castle 2-in-1 Semi-Closed Cat Litter Box with Scratch Pad – Indulge your precious kittens like royalty and shower them with the luxurious treatment they deserve. Don’t stop at cute outfits—providing them with a private space is crucial to showing your love and care. At Michu, we understand the importance of giving your feline friends the best of everything. From stylish cat litter boxes to high-quality accessories, we offer everything you need to treat your furry companions like true royalty. Shop Now

As a cat parent, it’s important to establish a cleaning routine that keeps your cat happy, and your kitty litter smelling fresh. As a rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to scoop the poop and urine clumps daily and aim to have the entire tray changed and washed with mild soap and water at least once a week. In a multi cat household – more cats make for more waste so best to regular cleaning promotes a healthy and hygienic environment for your furry friend! How often to change cat litter?