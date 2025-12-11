TVSN At 30: How One Aussie Designer Grew a Fashion Label

Christine Eyre never planned on building a fashion empire. She certainly didn’t imagine four factories, hundreds of artisans or sell-out collections. In fact, Silk Islands – the vibrant resortwear brand she’s now known for – began in the most relatable of ways: sewing kaftans at home while watching TVSN.

From Fan to Favourite

Christine wasn’t just a casual viewer; she was a fan. Like so many Australians, she tuned in not just to shop, but to feel part of something. “I was a dedicated TVSN shopper long before I ever pitched the brand,” she says. “It felt like this warm, welcoming space where you learned, laughed and connected.” Eventually, she took a leap of faith and brought her designs to the very platform she’d loved for years. Thirteen years later, TVSN has fulfilled more than 95,000 Silk Islands orders, and Christine still calls it “the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Her story sums up something important about TVSN as it celebrates its 30th anniversary: this network hasn’t just sold products – it’s helped launch dreams, build communities and give countless entrepreneurs their start.

TVSN is celebrating its milestone 30th anniversary. (Supplied)

Another major success story is SKINN, one of TVSN’s most iconic beauty brands. Since 2009, the network has delivered a massive 1.7 million SKINN orders, proving just how much trust viewers place in the platform’s presenters and curation.

Ahead of Its Time

When TVSN first hit screens in 1995, the idea of live, personality-driven shopping felt futuristic… and a bit different. Shopping as entertainment? Hosts who felt like old mates? A place where viewers could discover new brands, ask questions and actually learn something? Turns out, Aussies loved it. What began as a small broadcast soon became a cultural fixture – somewhere people tuned in for company as much as for the latest beauty gadget.

Fast forward to today and ‘shoppertainment’ is suddenly the global buzzword. TikTok Shop, Amazon Live and livestream commerce platforms are everywhere. But TVSN? They were doing it decades before it was cool. Their mix of storytelling, expert demos and genuine human connection set the blueprint for retail with personality.

TVSN first hit screens back in 1995, and has since grown into a trusted and beloved brand of its own. (Supplied)

The Future Looks Bright

What’s kept TVSN thriving isn’t just nostalgia – it’s evolution. The brand has transformed from a TV-only channel into a full omnichannel experience, blending broadcast, streaming, social and live commerce long before the industry coined the term “V-Commerce.”

As TVSN marks 30 years, its story is really about people like Christine – everyday Aussies whose creativity, curiosity and connection helped shape a retail revolution. And if the past three decades are anything to go by, the next chapter looks just as bold, heartfelt and innovative.