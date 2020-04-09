In a video call from their residence in Norfolk, the royal duo were excited to speak with a handful of pupils and staff from Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire.

Schools in the UK have been kept open for the children of key workers, with a skeleton staff providing teaching and support.

After introducing themselves, the Duchess asked the children: 'Are you holding up pictures of your mummies and daddies?'

One of the pupils, a youngster named Harris, replied: 'This is a picture of my mum and she works for the NHS as an admin for the health visitors and I'm really proud of her.'

'I agree you should be very proud of her, they're doing an amazing job all the NHS workers, so well done you,' Kate replied.

Another pupil Lloyd explained that his mum worked at a special school and that while many of his peers are still at home, he was pleased to still be able to go to school.

Later in the video, the Duke and Duchess met a group of girls who were eager to show off their Easter crafts.

Then, they thanked the teachers and support staff for their hard work to keep the school open during the global crisis.

'Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers, they're doing a great job,' Prince William told them.

In the UK, a full-scale lockdown is in place in a bid to curb the rising rate of infections.

More than 7,000 people have died from Covid-19 with over 60,000 confirmed cases.