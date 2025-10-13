Your Weekly Stars: Oct 16 – Oct 22

Aries

March 21 – April 20

If you want this work-from-home position, Aries, gently push for key elements like financial details, time consumption and other needs. Why not focus on inner health via mindfulness, Pilates or an inventive pastime?

Lucky numbers 1, 25, 39

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Noise-cancelling headphones, anyone? If you plan progress with a must-do work, home or private project, Taurus, flag solo sessions from Thursday. A lump of ‘likes’ or shot of ‘smiles’ puts you back in the dating or social game.

Lucky numbers 16, 32, 36

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

As new activities take their position on your calendar, Gemini, know they’re part of your ‘following your dreams’ agenda. Your innate curiosity compass takes you directly to the ideal place, the right program, or your person.

Lucky numbers 3, 5, 8

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Let your inborn imagination soar from Monday, Cancer, as work requires your input, family needs your ideas, or your partner pinpoints travel pitstops. Ready to make amends with a friend, colleague or neighbour yet?

Lucky numbers 14, 21, 26

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Leave no stone unturned, Leo, when exploring your family heritage, looking for that missing item, or searching for the one who got away. Sampling unique creations or first dates keeps you nicely occupied.

Lucky numbers 33, 41, 45

Advertisement

READ MORE: Meet Cole the Tarot reading cat

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Why torture yourself for doing something for yourself, Virgo? It’s not like you haven’t been nose-down-tail-up for weeks! Whether you’re searching for love or networking your goods, sharing the load makes perfect sense.

Lucky numbers 10, 17, 19

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Feeling the sparks, catching the feels, or hoping for quality time with your partner? Whichever, Libra, stop stalling and make the first move. Financial progress means your dreams might morph into reality sooner rather than later.

Lucky numbers 27, 34, 42

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Brakes on. If you haven’t noticed, others don’t share the same intensity about a project or activity. Allowing them to go at their own pace equals stunning results. Trimming your timetable or boosting your body promotes intimacy.

Lucky numbers 7, 11, 19

Advertisement

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Despite general chit-chat not being your style, if the vibe of a social event or dinner date feels a little shallow, Sagittarius, go with the flow for your desired endgame. A monetary matter moves into super-manageable mode.

Lucky numbers 2, 18, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Considering sealing a commitment, expanding your family, or consciously uncoupling? What may have seemed too tricky to tackle, now looks very doable. Is a financial opportunity too good to pass up? Homework first, please.

Lucky numbers 15, 30, 40

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Since you’re a powerhouse at assembling people – no matter what the occasion – it’s on you to host a dinner party, chair a meeting or create a compatible group. Decompress with a workout, dog walk or shared pics.

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 29

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Underselling yourself has worked wonders before, Pisces, but Tuesday’s job interview, social event or second date calls for talking yourself up. Setting unblemished boundaries at a money meeting is a ‘ker-ching!’ moment.

Lucky numbers 12, 13, 37

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Advertisement

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

READ MORE: What do your Moon cycles mean?

READ MORE: Teenager Lea killed by a psychic

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.