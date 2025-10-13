Your Weekly Stars: Oct 16 – Oct 22

Aries
March 21 – April 20
If you want this work-from-home position, Aries, gently push for key elements like financial details, time consumption and other needs. Why not focus on inner health via mindfulness, Pilates or an inventive pastime?
Lucky numbers 1, 25, 39
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Noise-cancelling headphones, anyone? If you plan progress with a must-do work, home or private project, Taurus, flag solo sessions from Thursday. A lump of ‘likes’ or shot of ‘smiles’ puts you back in the dating or social game.
Lucky numbers 16, 32, 36
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
As new activities take their position on your calendar, Gemini, know they’re part of your ‘following your dreams’ agenda. Your innate curiosity compass takes you directly to the ideal place, the right program, or your person.
Lucky numbers 3, 5, 8
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Let your inborn imagination soar from Monday, Cancer, as work requires your input, family needs your ideas, or your partner pinpoints travel pitstops. Ready to make amends with a friend, colleague or neighbour yet?
Lucky numbers 14, 21, 26
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Leave no stone unturned, Leo, when exploring your family heritage, looking for that missing item, or searching for the one who got away. Sampling unique creations or first dates keeps you nicely occupied.
Lucky numbers 33, 41, 45
READ MORE: Meet Cole the Tarot reading cat
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Why torture yourself for doing something for yourself, Virgo? It’s not like you haven’t been nose-down-tail-up for weeks! Whether you’re searching for love or networking your goods, sharing the load makes perfect sense.
Lucky numbers 10, 17, 19
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Feeling the sparks, catching the feels, or hoping for quality time with your partner? Whichever, Libra, stop stalling and make the first move. Financial progress means your dreams might morph into reality sooner rather than later.
Lucky numbers 27, 34, 42
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Brakes on. If you haven’t noticed, others don’t share the same intensity about a project or activity. Allowing them to go at their own pace equals stunning results. Trimming your timetable or boosting your body promotes intimacy.
Lucky numbers 7, 11, 19
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Despite general chit-chat not being your style, if the vibe of a social event or dinner date feels a little shallow, Sagittarius, go with the flow for your desired endgame. A monetary matter moves into super-manageable mode.
Lucky numbers 2, 18, 44
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Considering sealing a commitment, expanding your family, or consciously uncoupling? What may have seemed too tricky to tackle, now looks very doable. Is a financial opportunity too good to pass up? Homework first, please.
Lucky numbers 15, 30, 40
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Since you’re a powerhouse at assembling people – no matter what the occasion – it’s on you to host a dinner party, chair a meeting or create a compatible group. Decompress with a workout, dog walk or shared pics.
Lucky numbers 6, 22, 29
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Underselling yourself has worked wonders before, Pisces, but Tuesday’s job interview, social event or second date calls for talking yourself up. Setting unblemished boundaries at a money meeting is a ‘ker-ching!’ moment.
Lucky numbers 12, 13, 37
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.
READ MORE: What do your Moon cycles mean?
READ MORE: Teenager Lea killed by a psychic