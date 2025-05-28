Aries
March 21 – April 20
You can regenerate this relationship, Aries. If you’ve been waiting for someone to finally show up, step up or settle down, Thursday indicates movement at this station. Sliding into the sheets at a regular hour gets a big health tick.
Lucky numbers 4, 13, 24
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Wondering if a love candidate, work offer or real estate agent is genuine or not? Doing your homework and getting the goss assigns them top marks, Taurus. A shared champagne or shower adds a bit of luxe.
Lucky numbers 16, 44, 45
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Someone or something you can’t get enough of could be the catalyst to a home expansion, at-home business or totally new life chapter. Stress becoming an energy-drainer? Remove meditation from the too-hard file asap.
Lucky number 2, 7, 11
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
It’s about time! As a more authentic you emerges from your safe-but-stuck shell, you start to operate in a more enthusiastic, productive and self-satisfied style. Thought you weren’t that into someone? Saturday turns those tables.
Lucky numbers 19, 23, 27
Leo
July 24 – August 23
While unpacking your past reveals why you prefer to stay put, keep mum or take a strong stance, Leo, it also acts as a vehicle to unlock and shake off those self-imposed chains. Bedtime buzzkill is ancient history.
Lucky numbers 20, 31, 33
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
The sparkling silver lining to a recent relationship hitch, frenemy fob-off or work hindrance is opening the way for a make-up gift, apology email or revised spreadsheet. Keep searching for that misplaced item or relevant podcast.
Lucky numbers 5, 8, 21
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Taking your significant relationship, home styling or workout routine to a whole new level is tantamount to how positive you feel about yourself, Libra. Partner-up to call quits to a bad habit or obsession.
Lucky numbers 6, 18, 43
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Heed the green light to get on with your show, Scorpio. The personal changes you’ve made recently have a flow-on effect, with loved ones now saluting your pending plans. There’s applause for a friend’s happy dance.
Lucky numbers 12, 15, 35
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Ready for what’s being fully flagged this week? Absolutely you are! Manifesting in all their glory are marriage plans, room makeovers or retirement activities. Coastal or country vacay? It’s like comparing apples and pears.
Lucky numbers 30, 41, 41
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
A job offer, rental property or share-house not really your cup of tea? Wait until Monday, Capricorn, when a complete turnaround looks likely. Romance been a long time coming? Wearing something stylish prompts your person.
Lucky numbers 14, 25, 39
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
The solution is clear. You rent the premises out, purchase with your partner or spruce up to sell. With the stream of obligatory social activities clouding your calendar, why not pack your networking paraphernalia just in case?
Lucky numbers 3, 26, 29
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Would you just look at the strong bond you’re forming with a new family member, reinstated co-worker or retired mate, Pisces! It’s literally filling up your empty space. A financial or legal matter closes off nicely.
Lucky numbers 8, 10, 34
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.