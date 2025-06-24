Aries

March 21 – April 20

Figuring out whether you qualify for a vacant property, niche job or specialised group? Follow it up by Monday and you might just like the answer. Need a push to recycle those trollies, toys or trinkets?

Lucky numbers 17, 32, 34

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Making a big difference in your family, household or workspace starts with asking how others truly feel, see things or like to operate. New money arriving soon, Taurus – very timely for that abode or body zhoosh-up.

Lucky numbers 5, 14, 28

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Whatever or whoever is playing on your mind could transform your life in ways you have only (continuously!) chatted about. Whether it’s a streaming, selective or standard class, Gemini, show up with bells on.

Lucky number 17, 40, 44

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Intuitively, making a residential move, making a move on someone or moving on from something makes perfect sense. So, Cancer, what are you waiting for? Positive work correspondence or monetary movement is courtesy of your input.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 10

Leo

July 24 – August 23

That family member or love interest pulling at your heartstrings may be your link to a much fuller life, Leo. Extra benefits or rewards are the perfect add-on to a job offer, big purchase or travel itinerary.

Lucky numbers 33, 37, 42

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Aligning your purposeful priorities with your emotional needs might involve an awkward conversation, Virgo, but the end result shows smiley faces on all concerned. Lower prices or better value means additional Friday fun.

Lucky numbers 12, 19, 32

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Why not apply your new knowledge to an area that pumps up your self-esteem, gives you centre-stage or brings loved ones together? Green light flashing for a love-fuelled weekend or holiday romance.

Lucky numbers 35, 43, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Working hard and burning out stops right now! With an array of money-making opportunities. stunning job options or shared income-building possibilities at your disposal, Scorpio, the world’s your oyster. That clumsy cutie is smarter than they look.

Lucky numbers 20, 31, 40

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Notice your goals are creeping closer, needs are being attended to, or dreams appearing more tangible? It’s thanks to nobody else but yourself, Sagittarius – and, okay, maybe a few lucky breaks. Who catches the bride’s bouquet?

Lucky numbers 8, 21, 23

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Your mindset temporarily moves away from concrete concerns, Capricorn, and immerses itself in those things called feelings accompanying emotional family announcements or must-do relationship next-steps. Alternative computer or mobile network calling?

Lucky numbers 6, 13, 29

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

After a revolving door of love targets or extra-curricular activity, Aquarius, you’re ready for a solid connection or sensible time-table. Have a conversation before booking a holiday, cashing an old family cheque or introducing that new householder.

Lucky numbers 2, 11, 30

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

You might be pleasantly surprised, Pisces. If you suspect someone is attempting to jump ship before they’ve given a romantic relationship, work position or living arrangement a fair go, say something. Those repetitious compliments are sincere.

Lucky numbers 4, 28, 36

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

