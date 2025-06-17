Aries
March 21 – April 20
Fast forward to Tuesday, Aries, and those thrilling new pursuits steer you head-on into your life goal. Looking before leaping doesn’t come naturally, making it essential you incorporate a reliable romance or financial wing-person.
Lucky numbers 28, 40, 42
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
You’re almost there, Taurus. Before carving out a new career or putting down a solid deposit, you might want to spend a little more time researching or following up leads. An unexpected twist to Saturday night leads to love.
Lucky numbers 1, 18, 33
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Mushy isn’t usually your style, Gemini, but as you reveal your feelings, vocalise your appreciation or share your views, tears of joy may tumble. Monetary magic arrives via email or is a result of sheer persistence.
Lucky number 13, 25, 27
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Tired of being labelled a ‘homebody’? Well it stops right now, as you make room in your diary for outdoor events, social activities or romantic connections. Self-healing comes in the form of regular reading or more vegies.
Lucky numbers 14, 22, 29
Leo
July 24 – August 23
You can’t hide your improved self-esteem, Leo, and as others pick up the vibe, expect links to lead to a more fulfilling job, increased income or serious admirer. Lean into Sunday’s family gathering or school reunion.
Lucky numbers 7, 41, 44
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
After some necessary nibblies and small talk, Virgo, it’s time to drum down to business, get someone’s full attention or bring your many talents to the table. The devil is definitely in the detail regarding a monetary bonus.
Lucky numbers 4, 8, 11
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Embrace your inner outdoorsy self, Libra! You might need to get your hands dirty in order to boost your finances, create a greener living environment or put you in touch with your new needs. Passion is at play on Tuesday.
Lucky numbers 19, 23, 26
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Playing for keeps, Scorpio? There’s every chance a new relationship will be long-lasting, this house will be your forever home, or agreeing to a clan-boosting plan will finalise your family. Reach out to that prickly but lonely person.
Lucky numbers 16, 32, 43
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Athleticism is in your bones, Sagittarius, so don’t miss your opportunity to join a team, start training, or take the family to a heart-stopping sporting event. It’s hard not to be distracted when someone looks so sharp.
Lucky numbers 6, 15, 38
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
At the end of the day, Capricorn, what keeps you driven is having a clear goal, staying within budget and knowing the end result contains serious security. Still waiting for someone to respond? Checking in again might work.
Lucky numbers 9, 27, 45
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
It’s not like you to pass up on opportunities that suit your savviness, Aquarius, and as there are mad monetary moments in the mix, have a serious rethink. It’s such an easy call to make – you pack and they drive!
Lucky numbers 12, 24, 39
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
It’s a date-night, family festivity or coffee catch-up you won’t forget, Pisces, simply because the fabulous fallout includes stuff that could make one of your biggest dreams come true. Full coverage could prove cheaper in the long run.
Lucky numbers 10, 16, 32
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.