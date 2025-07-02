Aries

March 21 – April 20

As the cosmos kindly gives your self-worth a reboot, Aries, get busy backing yourself all the way with a serious job hunt, residential upgrade search, or additional skill-set course. That newbie receives your signal loud and clear.

Lucky numbers 40, 44, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Holding off on a big decision until co-workers are present means a more committed cash flow or better conditions. Is your finger poised to press ‘send’ on a list of demands for your partner or love interest? Reassess on Monday.

Lucky numbers 21, 26, 34

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Choking on chaos becomes history when you set firm boundaries at work, with family members or within your social circle. What a difference regular workout sessions, healthier food or quality me-time makes to your health!

Lucky number 17, 32, 41

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Morphing into a glass half-full individual assists in the manifestation of items pinned to your visualisation board. Saturday presents an outlet that has a settling effect on a loved one’s erratic behaviour or furkid’s fears.

Lucky numbers 30, 33, 39

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Feel a platonic connection has crossed over to unfamiliar territory? If single, Leo, this could be beneficial to both of you. Contentedly coupled-up? Time to draw a line in the sand. Set the tone for Monday’s work or family meeting.

Lucky numbers 19, 23, 38

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your full life can feel like quite a lot to the average person, Virgo, but in fact you are quite happy to pack a whole lot more into it by Sunday. It might be appropriate to dress down for that first date or date night.

Lucky numbers 16, 28, 36

Libra

September 24 – October 23

It might not be necessary to push your agenda with a new job, potential relationship or house-share situation, Libra – not when things fall nicely into place organically. Finally, there’s certainty about a pregnancy, purchase or playmate.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 9

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You have the right to more privacy, Scorpio, given you might be entertaining company, collaborating with an associate, or banging out a brilliant blog. Someone who once wanted a sounding board starts to actively listen.

Lucky numbers 15, 37, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Self-care becomes your priority, Sagittarius. Make sure you loudly vocalise this to any family, friends or workmates who refuse to do their share of those tasks. Reshaping a romantic relationship sounds like a plan.

Lucky numbers 3, 6, 11

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Social life, here you come! Be willing to veer off that spreadsheet, unpack your calendar or reschedule a meeting or two – giving yourself wiggle room to top up your emotional world. Stocked up on those sale items?

Lucky numbers 8, 22, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You’ll have no problem reeling people into your orbit, Aquarius, but this time you need to stay present, don’t detach and resist rambling on about anything too galactic. An intriguing introduction leads to some weekend fun.

Lucky numbers 2, 27, 29

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Ahoy! Sailing in swiftly is a fresh personal chapter. As feelings float to the surface, do yourself a favour and keep them unmasked. Continuing with a shared project or home business could lead to a better financial position.

Lucky numbers 14, 25, 32

