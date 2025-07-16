Your Weekly Stars: July 17 – July 23

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your seductive side explodes on Sunday when someone takes your breath away, pretends to show zero interest, or returns for a second shot. Debriefing your budget reveals that a spending spree can be locked in within weeks.

Lucky numbers 19, 26, 40

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

This has to be the best work offer, coolest cash proposal, or finest residential opening you’ve had, Taurus, so why the hesitation? Nuzzling up to that certain someone, who brings out your sensuous side, proves reciprocal.

Lucky numbers 32, 34, 39

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Slow-mo required, Gemini, particularly if your end-game is laced with love, packed with punch, or worth your time. Out of respect, make an effort to bag your phone or switch off the sound during Saturday’s gathering.

Lucky numbers 17, 25, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Up for a decadent week? Swiping right becomes boring as old-school dating comes back into play and pleasure becomes your middle name. Wake up to a booming bank balance or positive test results..

Lucky numbers 1, 5, 9

Leo

July 24 – August 23

So typical that online friends, casual acquaintances or long-distance connections aren’t responding when you need them. Reason: it’s time to go deeper with those in your close circle. Money arriving via a shared win, investment of inheritance.

Lucky numbers 11, 15, 35

Advertisement

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Don’t believe you can simultaneously be productive and have a good time? You’re proven wrong when your work or financial performance goes hand-in-hand with extreme pleasure. Centre yourself through exercise or via animals.

Lucky numbers 13, 18, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Tackle that creative mission, money-spinner or residential project right now, Libra, as umming-and-ahhing might result in missing your mark. Even though a certain cutie may test your patience, the connection is meant-to-be.

Lucky numbers 2, 6, 8

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Get the lowdown on a situation before posting your thoughts, propagating your opinion, or claiming what is rightfully yours. Consulting an expert prior to purchasing or becoming pregnant? It’s a big plus if you do.

Lucky numbers 30, 42, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Once you’re re-involved with a fitness-oriented alliance, like-minded colleagues or study-semester peers, Sagittarius, expect your stress levels to drastically drop. Keep your engine running for Wednesday’s romantic, family or neighbourhood action.

Lucky numbers 3, 16, 31

Advertisement

READ MORE: MID-YEAR STARS 2025

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Have an urge to reinvent your appearance, restructure your work world, or re-enter a relationship? Flicking this switch comes easy once you decide to move on from your current position. A price reduction makes a purchase do-able.

Lucky numbers 20, 25, 27

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Now that your abode feels like the haven you’ve craved, Aquarius, it’s the green light to start nesting, commence a home business, or finish those puzzle pages. In the market for stylish accessories? On sale nearby.

Lucky numbers 21, 34, 37

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Now that you’ve nearly smashed a personal project, cultural endeavour or collective activity, Pisces, it’s kick-off time for an overdue holiday, loved-up-weekend, or revised fitness routine. A child contributes something relevant to the celebration.

Lucky numbers 10, 36, 43

Advertisement

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Advertisement

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.

Advertisement