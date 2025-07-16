Your Weekly Stars: July 17 – July 23

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Your seductive side explodes on Sunday when someone takes your breath away, pretends to show zero interest, or returns for a second shot. Debriefing your budget reveals that a spending spree can be locked in within weeks.
Lucky numbers 19, 26, 40
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
This has to be the best work offer, coolest cash proposal, or finest residential opening you’ve had, Taurus, so why the hesitation? Nuzzling up to that certain someone, who brings out your sensuous side, proves reciprocal.
Lucky numbers 32, 34, 39
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Slow-mo required, Gemini, particularly if your end-game is laced with love, packed with punch, or worth your time. Out of respect, make an effort to bag your phone or switch off the sound during Saturday’s gathering.
Lucky numbers 17, 25, 29
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Up for a decadent week? Swiping right becomes boring as old-school dating comes back into play and pleasure becomes your middle name. Wake up to a booming bank balance or positive test results..
Lucky numbers 1, 5, 9
Leo
July 24 – August 23
So typical that online friends, casual acquaintances or long-distance connections aren’t responding when you need them. Reason: it’s time to go deeper with those in your close circle. Money arriving via a shared win, investment of inheritance.
Lucky numbers 11, 15, 35
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Don’t believe you can simultaneously be productive and have a good time? You’re proven wrong when your work or financial performance goes hand-in-hand with extreme pleasure. Centre yourself through exercise or via animals.
Lucky numbers 13, 18, 22
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Tackle that creative mission, money-spinner or residential project right now, Libra, as umming-and-ahhing might result in missing your mark. Even though a certain cutie may test your patience, the connection is meant-to-be.
Lucky numbers 2, 6, 8
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Get the lowdown on a situation before posting your thoughts, propagating your opinion, or claiming what is rightfully yours. Consulting an expert prior to purchasing or becoming pregnant? It’s a big plus if you do.
Lucky numbers 30, 42, 44
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Once you’re re-involved with a fitness-oriented alliance, like-minded colleagues or study-semester peers, Sagittarius, expect your stress levels to drastically drop. Keep your engine running for Wednesday’s romantic, family or neighbourhood action.
Lucky numbers 3, 16, 31
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Have an urge to reinvent your appearance, restructure your work world, or re-enter a relationship? Flicking this switch comes easy once you decide to move on from your current position. A price reduction makes a purchase do-able.
Lucky numbers 20, 25, 27
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Now that your abode feels like the haven you’ve craved, Aquarius, it’s the green light to start nesting, commence a home business, or finish those puzzle pages. In the market for stylish accessories? On sale nearby.
Lucky numbers 21, 34, 37
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Now that you’ve nearly smashed a personal project, cultural endeavour or collective activity, Pisces, it’s kick-off time for an overdue holiday, loved-up-weekend, or revised fitness routine. A child contributes something relevant to the celebration.
Lucky numbers 10, 36, 43
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.