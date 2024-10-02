Weekly horoscope: September 26 – October 2

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Need an escape? With so much paraphernalia and so many obligations packed into your agenda, find some space to soothe your mind and rest your body. A big breakthrough for your bank balance is coming soon.

Lucky numbers 10, 15, 30

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If a red light is flashing, it’s a warning to avoid settling this time, going there with someone again, or signing up without reading the fine print. A sought-after position or residential opportunity gets a bold green light.

Lucky numbers 17, 23, 42

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Gemini genius? It would have to be considering the dedicated feedback, number of likes, or extreme support received for an idea or plan you were iffy about. Crunch the numbers – that big purchase is doable.

Lucky numbers 1, 8, 11

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Are you surrounded by people who prefer to do their own thing rather than join in with the group? Set some ground rules or go ahead without them. Dial up the realness during Friday’s romantic conversation.

Lucky numbers 25, 28, 36

Leo

July 24 – August 23

What you do or say, or who you get involved with, gets people gossiping, Leo. But is it really such a problem when you back yourself all the way? Sit up and take notice of an authentic advertisement.

Lucky numbers 29, 40, 44

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your unexpected desire for escapades sparks up things with your beloved, clears things up with a newbie, or propels you into a more box-ticking situationship. Feeling more centred since removing a shopping list item?

Lucky numbers 3, 12, 32

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Only one other sign (Leo) likes to be a social-butterfly more than you do, Libra, but you seem to take the charisma cake on Thursday. Check how full your own tank is before offering to fill someone else’s.

Lucky numbers 14, 19, 30

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Now that you’re more aligned with your partner’s preferences, family’s values, or those financial flips, Scorpio, everyday life should be a lot less bumpy. Good health news is linked to an email or voice message.

Lucky numbers 6, 33, 39

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Despite your inbuilt dislike of routine, Sagittarius, settling into a pattern that supports your vision for a larger home or more fluid cashflow works wonders. Flip your switch – make amends with a friend before Saturday’s soiree.

Lucky numbers 22, 35, 41

Capricorn

December 22 – January 21

It can get tricky moving to the beat of someone else’s relationship, monetary dream or home project, Capricorn, so welcome Monday with a timely compromise. It’s the perfect pairing of romcom and comfort food.

Lucky numbers 7, 24, 43

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Concerned connections could collide. Before things become awkward, Aquarius, build a soft barrier between your working world and personal life. Kudos for striking a balance between frivolous spending and strict saving.

Lucky numbers 13, 28, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Freaking out about finance, Pisces? Considering the work opportunity, income increase, or investment options showing up, you could be nicely chilled by Wednesday. Something that really matters to you comes to fruition.

Lucky numbers 4, 26, 27

