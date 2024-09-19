Weekly horoscope: September 12 – September 18

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Creating that new vision board is indirectly granting your wishes, but with some bumps along the way, such as home hiccups, work backflips or relationship rewinds. Inspiration to reproduce is in the air, Aries.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 10

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Can’t stop thinking about somebody you suspect hasn’t dropped your name once? You’re wasting your time, missing opportunities and avoiding someone you need to contact. Your name is put on the job’s short list.

Lucky numbers 2, 6, 12

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

New beginnings won’t happen until you create essential endings. Which zones of your life require closure? Wrap up flagged relationships or work commitments. Seeing someone in a different light is super-attractive.

Lucky numbers 9, 11, 15

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Consider spreading your pincers wider. Until you realise that putting all your eggs in one basket limits your progress, Cancer, you risk continuous disappointment. Is a relationship organically fizzling out or just changing direction?

Lucky numbers 1, 3, 13

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Things happen for a reason. Don’t be surprised if you bump into someone you used to know well, went on a failed first date with or crushed on too hard. Put talking shop on hold at Saturday’s family reunion.

Lucky numbers 26, 38, 40

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

You are clearly on a journey to discover how to continue doing what you adore while incorporating what you’re obliged to do. Heads up, Virgo, Wednesday’s financial opportunity or romantic offer requires full attention.

Lucky numbers 19, 23, 45

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Feeling in need of some days to yourself, Libra? Even though your social radar is a little low on power, it won’t stop those invites streaming in. Soften your boss for a pay-rise or a certain relative for a loan.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 39

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Reviewing your self-care routine or a self-improvement program is a priority, Scorpio. Give it time to let the new procedures work. Too much intensity could scare a potential lover or friend away – just saying.

Lucky numbers 14, 27, 28

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

It hasn’t stopped you before. Sweating about what might occur if you make an announcement to a family member, close friend or your partner is excessive. Despite your love of travel a creative opportunity gets your vote.

Lucky numbers 17, 42, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 21

Does a relative oppose everything you suggest, your love target refuse to acknowledge your existence, or that co-worker barely listen to you? Pull out your self-squashed voice on Monday. Shaping up finally shows body results.

Lucky numbers 20, 21, 30

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

An abundance of energy forces you to kickstart a workout group, walk instead of drive, or message your frustrated partner for some fun and games. Rubbing smooth elbows with someone you admire is very validating.

Lucky numbers 22, 25, 29

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Soaking it all up like a sponge, Pisces? Your lover’s attitude, tween’s expectations or friend’s behaviour is part of their progress, and nothing to do with what you’ve said or done. A move spells ‘shopping spree’.

Lucky numbers 7, 35, 37

